Most of Daesh Leader Baghdadi's Deputies Dead - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tillerson added that eliminating al-Baghdadi is a matter of time.

"Nearly all of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s deputies are now dead," Tillerson stated. "Including the masterminds behind the attacks in Brussels, Paris and elsewhere."

Daesh planned its attacks in France and Turkey, among other nations, from its de facto headquarters in the Syrian city of Raqqa, he added.

"ISIS [Daesh] has carried out horrific attacks in the streets of Paris and Istanbul, each planned from its headquarters in Raqqa."

Daesh has recruited 90 percent less foreign fighters than a year ago, he said.

He called on the US-led coalition to increase intelligence-sharing both in their own countries and internationally.

"We need greater intelligence and information sharing within our own domestic intelligence agencies and [among] our nations."

The secretary of state noted that information-sharing has already prevented attacks, and it must expand despite regional rivalries.

"ISIS [Daesh] is connected across every continent and we must work to break every link in its chain," Tillerson added.

Additionally, Tillerson called for greater cooperation with technology companies to prevent would-be terrorists from using encrypted messaging systems to plan attacks.

The US intends to establish "interim zones of stability" in Syria to help refugees return to their homes, Rex Tillerson said.

"While a more defined course of action in Syria is still coming together, I can say the United States will increase our pressure on ISIS [Islamic State] and al-Qaeda," Tillerson stated. "We will work to establish interim zones of stability through ceasefires to allow refugees to go home."