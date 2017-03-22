Register
    Eader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq

    Most of Daesh Leader Baghdadi's Deputies Dead - Tillerson

    © AP Photo/ Militant video, File
    Middle East
    19712

    Most of the deputies of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of Daesh, have been killed by the US-led coalition against the terror group, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the coalition ministerial in Washington on Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tillerson added that eliminating al-Baghdadi is a matter of time.

    "Nearly all of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s deputies are now dead," Tillerson stated. "Including the masterminds behind the attacks in Brussels, Paris and elsewhere."

    Leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (File)
    © East News/ Balkis Press
    Daesh Leader Baghdadi Alive, Not in Iraq's Mosul - US Defense Official
    Daesh planned its attacks in France and Turkey, among other nations, from its de facto headquarters in the Syrian city of Raqqa, he added.

    "ISIS [Daesh] has carried out horrific attacks in the streets of Paris and Istanbul, each planned from its headquarters in Raqqa."

    Daesh has recruited 90 percent less foreign fighters than a year ago, he said.

    He called on the US-led coalition to increase intelligence-sharing both in their own countries and internationally.

    "We need greater intelligence and information sharing within our own domestic intelligence agencies and [among] our nations."

    The secretary of state noted that information-sharing has already prevented attacks, and it must expand despite regional rivalries.

    "ISIS [Daesh] is connected across every continent and we must work to break every link in its chain," Tillerson added.

    Additionally, Tillerson called for greater cooperation with technology companies to prevent would-be terrorists from using encrypted messaging systems to plan attacks.

    The US intends to establish "interim zones of stability" in Syria to help refugees return to their homes, Rex Tillerson said.

    "While a more defined course of action in Syria is still coming together, I can say the United States will increase our pressure on ISIS [Islamic State] and al-Qaeda," Tillerson stated. "We will work to establish interim zones of stability through ceasefires to allow refugees to go home."

    Tags:
    Daesh, Rex Tillerson, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, United States
