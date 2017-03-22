Coalition Airdrops SDF Forces in Syria’s Tabqa, Backs Offensive With Air Fire

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with the support of the United States, launched Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa last November. The city was captured by Daesh militants in 2014.

"The Coalition conducted an air movement of our Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) and Syrian Arab Coalition partners to liberate Tabqah dam," Jacques said. "The Coalition supported this offensive with air fires."

The air-dropped forces have conducted a joint operation to liberate several villages in the vicinity of the town of al-Tabqah from Daesh terrorist group militants, media reported on Wednesday, citing local sources.

According to the Sky News Arabia, the US military and opposition forces liberated four villages and blocked the road between Aleppo and Raqqa, to prevent Syrian government troops from approaching the city of al-Tabqah, a remaining Daesh stronghold in the region.