Hezbollah Can Negotiate With Iran for Fuel Shipments, Nasrallah Says

Hezbollah is prepared to negotiate the shipment of fuel from Iran to be paid for in Lebanese pounds if the current fuel shortages plaguing Beirut continue and the Lebanese government fails to address the crisis, Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has said.
In an address to Al-Manar TV, a pro-Hezbollah television station, on Tuesday, Nasrallah called on authorities to make a "bold decision," and "not to comply" with US orders about oil and fuel, and to "bring [fuel supplies] from Iran using Lebanese pounds."
"We, Hezbollah, can go to Iran and negotiate with the Iranian government and buy shipments of fuel," he added.
Nasrallah went on to comment on the ongoing political crisis in neighbouring Israel, warning that the crisis may push Israeli officials to "commit a folly" against Palestinians or "the entire Muslim World."
The politician also thanked supporters for their concerns about his health following his speech last month, saying that he has recovered and reiterating his hope to live to pray in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque some day.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
