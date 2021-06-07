Register
19:15 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 photo, Hezbollah fighters stand atop a car mounted with a mock rocket, as they parade during a rally to mark the seventh day of Ashoura, in the southern village of Seksakiyeh, Lebanon.

    Hezbollah Warns Israel With Hellfire If It Strikes as Gantz Threatens to Make Lebanon ‘Tremble’

    © AP Photo / Mohammed Zaatari
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    235110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083093168_0:0:2926:1647_1200x675_80_0_0_273d41ba7e2a19a93e2395b1b253cbec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106071083093142-hezbollah-warns-israel-with-hellfire-if-it-strikes-as-gantz-threatens-to-make-lebanon-tremble/

    The Lebanese Shia political party and militant group has engaged in dozens of skirmishes with the Israeli military in recent years, and fought a major war against the Israel Defence Forces in 2006.

    Israel is advised to stop making threats against Lebanon, and will face a previously unimaginable response in the event of hostilities with Hezbollah, Hassan Baghdadi, a member of the group’s central council, has warned.

    “They should not err in their calculations again. If there is a war with Hezbollah, they will see the fire of hell as they have never imagined even in their dreams,” Baghdadi said, his comments quoted by Sputnik Arabic.

    The official suggested that the problem with Israel’s leaders was that they “do not learn lessons and do not understand real politics,” and that their “aggressive and criminal nature always drives them to adventurism…adding to our faith the hope that this entity will cease to exist at a record speed.”

    Baghdadi’s comments come in the wake of remarks by Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz late last month warning that Israel would stage massed strikes inside Lebanon if Hezbollah dared attack.

    “We are ready as ever to protect Israeli citizens. If an attack comes from the north, Lebanon will tremble,” Gantz warned on 26 May in a speech marking the 39th anniversary of the Israeli invasion of southern Lebanon in 1982. “The houses in which weapons and terrorist operatives are being hidden will become rubble. Our list of targets for Lebanon is bigger and more significant than the one for Gaza, and the bill is ready to be settled if necessary."

    Gantz’s comments came following last month’s fighting between the IDF and Hamas, during which the Palestinian political and militant group fired thousands of rockets into southern Israel, while the IDF pounded Gaza with hundreds of missiles. The conflict, the largest of its kind since the 2014 Gaza War, led to the deaths of over 250 people in Gaza and the West Bank, and caused over a dozen Israeli fatalities. It was sparked by the Israeli Supreme Court’s threat to evict Palestinian families in East Jerusalem and police attacks on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

    Rockets are launched from Gaza city, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, in response to an Israeli air strike on a 12-storey building in the city, towards the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021
    © AFP 2021 / ANAS BABA
    Rockets are launched from Gaza city, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, in response to an Israeli air strike on a 12-storey building in the city, towards the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021

    IDF military exercise
    © Flickr / Israel Defense Forces
    IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on 'Multiple Fronts' Amid Flaring Tensions
    Hezbollah, whose rocket and missile power is widely considered to be far greater than that of Hamas, has repeatedly warned Israel against possible aggression. Earlier this year, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah suggested that “should war erupt, Israelis will see events they haven’t witnessed since Israel’s inception,” and urged Tel Aviv not to “play with fire.”

    In March, Israel’s Home Front Command stated that the country would face a barrage of as many as 2,000 rockets and missiles a day in the event of war with the Lebanese militant group, and that such an assault would pose a challenge to Israel’s military and civil defence capabilities. Even the recent clashes between Israel and Hamas proved to be a challenge for Israel’s Iron Dome defence system, with Israeli defence observers expressing concerns about the militant group’s ability to partially overwhelm air defences using massed volleys of rockets, which have shown improved range characteristics since the 2014 war.

    Related:

    Israeli Military Claims to Have Downed Hezbollah Drone Crossing From Lebanon
    US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals in Lebanon
    Hezbollah Drops Plans to Blow Up Old Israeli Bases in Lebanon to Celebrate IDF Pullout Date
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse