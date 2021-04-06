Iranian Ship Reportedly Attacked in Red Sea

An Iranian ship 'affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard' has been attacked in the Red Sea, sources told Saudi-owned, Dubai-based television news channel Al Arabiya on Tuesday.
The merchant ship, which US, Israeli and Saudi officials and media have previously claimed may be a covert Revolutionary Guard forward base or intelligence-gathering vessel, was reportedly struck by a missile near Yemen.
Marine Traffic lists the general cargo ship as "out of range," with its current position shown to be in the southern Red Sea, approximately equidistant to Eritrea and Yemen, and its last movement reported at 11:59 UTC.
Some local media suggest the ship may have suffered "great damage." Scattered reports coming out of Israel claim that the missile which hit the ship may have been Israeli. Neither country has commented on the incident.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
