Lavrov: Russia Has Information that US Plans to Stay in Syria Forever, Destroy the Country

Moscow has evidence of US plans to keep forces deployed in Syria indefinitely, and plans to ask its US counterparts about this directly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.
"We have recently received different information from various sources. We cannot confirm it for now, and want to ask the Americans about this directly. Supposedly, they are making the decision to never leave Syria, even to the point of destroying this country," Lavrov said, speaking to reporters at a press conference alongside Afghani Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Friday.
Commenting on Thursday night's US airstrikes against "Iranian-backed" militia bases in eastern Syria, the foreign minister said that the US side only provided the Russian military a few minutes' warning before carrying out the attacks.
"Our military was warned four or five minutes ahead of time. Of course, even if we are talking about deconfliction, as is customary in ties between Russian and US military personnel, this is nothing. This was a kind of notification when the strike was already being carried out," Lavrov said.
Military concerns aside, the Russian diplomat also suggested that it's impossible to consider the strikes separately "from the fact that the US are present on Syrian territory illegally, in violation of all norms of international law, including Security Council Resolutions on reconciliation in the Syrian Arab Republic."
Lavrov stressed that aside from the military-to-military deconfliction channel, Moscow considers it "very important" to resume Russia-US contacts on Syria at the political-diplomatic level. "We hope that the new administration will soon create its teams for this purpose," he said.
