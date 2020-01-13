Register
13:51 GMT +313 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    This March 27, 2018 photo shows Syrian workers fixing pipes of an oil well at an oil field controlled by a U.S-backed Kurdish group, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria

    ‘The Only Troops I Have are Taking the Oil’: Watch Trump Double Down on Pledge to Steal Syria’s Oil

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107723/48/1077234894.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001131078023291-the-only-troops-i-have-are-taking-the-oil-watch-trump-double-down-on-pledge-to-steal-syrias-oil/

    The United States moved to “secure” the oil-rich regions of eastern Syria in October, sparking harsh condemnation from Damascus, and concerns from the international community that US actions were a violation of international laws against pillaging.

    President Donald Trump doubled down on his administration’s policy of “taking” Syria’s oil, telling Fox’s Laura Ingraham that the US has it and refusing to give a commitment to hand it back to its rightful owners, the Syrian government.

    “They say ‘he left troops in Syria. You know what I did? I left troops to take the oil. I took the oil. The only troops I have are taking the oil. They’re protecting the oil,” Trump said, speaking to the Fox News host.

    Ingraham interjected, telling the president “We’re not taking the oil” and suggesting the US troops were “protecting the facilities.”

    Trump doubled down on his words: “Maybe we will, maybe we won’t…I don’t know, maybe we should take it. But we have the oil, the United States has the oil. So they say ‘he left troops in Syria’. No. I got rid of all of them other than we’re protecting the oil, we have the oil.”

    ‘We're Keeping the Oil’

    President Trump has repeatedly boasted about the importance of “securing” Syria’s energy resources in recent months, saying he “liked oil,” and the US would be “keeping the oil.” Trump’s obsession with keeping foreign countries' oil goes back to well before his presidency, and he has repeatedly appeared in the media over the past decade talking about the importance of keeping oil, including Iraqi oil.

    In late October, the Russian military released a detailed report on US oil-smuggling activities in eastern Syria, complete with satellite intelligence, revealing that the CIA, the Pentagon and private US military contractors were working with Kurdish militias and US-controlled companies to illegally ship over $30 million-worth of Syrian oil out of the war-torn country.

    The US moved to seize the oil rich regions in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor in October, after the US began redeploying troops away from the Syrian border with Turkey amid an abortive Turkish invasion which was halted following diplomatic intervention from Moscow.

    © AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
    In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields.

    In November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blasted US activities in eastern Syria, accusing Washington of seeking to illegally separate territories in eastern Syria to create a separate, illegal quasi-state there.

    Before being engulfed in a foreign-backed civil conflict in 2011, Syria produced about 400,000 barrels of oil per day, with this output providing the country with energy self-sufficiency and up to 20 percent of the state’s revenue. Production plummeted during the war, particularly after Daesh (ISIS)* took over wide swathes of eastern Syria. Although the terrorists have since been driven out of the area, the country’s oil infrastructure has yet to be restored, leading to broader problems with the country’s efforts to rebuild from the war. Damascus has estimated that it could take between $200 and $400 billion to rebuild.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Syria Plans to Switch Public Transport to Natural Gas Amid Oil Deficit - Reports
    Syria, Russian Firms Begin Work on Oil Exploration in Mediterranean - Presidential Adviser
    Syria Mulls Suing US in International Court Over 'Stealing' Country's Oil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Smiling man with a white dog with winter forest on the background.
    The Colours of Winter: Breathtaking Landscapes From Across the Globe
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse