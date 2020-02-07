Register
15:22 GMT07 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A man holds a picture of late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, as people celebrate in the street after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran

    Iraqi Intel Believes Daesh Carried Out Attack Used by US as Pretext to Kill Iranian General - Report

    © REUTERS / Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency)
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 90
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107812/74/1078127418.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002071078256220-iraqi-intel-believes-daesh-carried-out-attack-used-by-us-as-pretext-to-kill-iranian-general--/

    The December 27 rocket attack on the K-1 Air Base in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, which killed a US civilian contractor and injured four US servicemen and two Iraqi security officers, led to a dangerous escalation of tensions between the US and Iran.

    Iraq’s military and intelligence community believe Daesh (ISIS),* not Iran-affiliated Iraqi Shia Muslim militia group Khaitab Hezbollah, was responsible for the December 27, 2019 rocket attack on an Iraqi base which ultimately led the US to assassinate Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, the New York Times has reported, citing Iraqi military and intelligence sources.

    “All indications are that it was Daesh,” Brig. Gen. Ahmed Adnan, chief of intelligence for Iraqi Federal police at the K-1 base, told the newspaper. Adnan pointed to three incidents in the area in the week and a half before the December 27 attack, saying his forces were aware of Daesh movements in the area.

    “We as Iraqi forces cannot even come to this area unless we have a large force because it is not secure. How could it be that someone who doesn’t know the area could come here and find that firing position and launch an attack?” Adnan asked, pointing out that the launch zone was situated in a Sunni Muslim area of Kirkuk where Daesh attacks are prevalent.

    Brig. Gen. Amer Isa Hassan, chief of staff of the Iraqi side of the K-1 Air Base, told NYT that he didn’t buy the US claims blaming Khaitab Hezbollah. “The villages near here are Turkmen and Arab,” he said. “There is sympathy with Daesh there. Why do we resort to blaming Hezbollah or others?”

    Iraqi intelligence warned US forces at K-1 about the danger of a possible attack on the base throughout November and December, including in a November 6 briefing indicating that Daesh was “endeavor[ing] to target K-1 base in Kirkuk by indirect fire (Katyusha rockets).” A similar report was delivered on December 25. Adnan said he warned the US again just hours before the December 27 rocket strike.

    Col. Talib Madhloum al-Tamimi, an Iraqi Federal Police commander from the Kirkuk region, said he urged the US to fly a reconnaissance balloon over the base to prevent an attack from taking place, but that it was down for maintenance.

    Members of the Hezbollah Brigade in Iraq, a Shiite movement supporting the Iraqi government forces in the ongoing clashes against Islamic State
    © AFP 2019 / HAIDAR HAMDANI
    Members of the Hezbollah Brigade in Iraq, a Shiite movement supporting the Iraqi government forces in the ongoing clashes against Islamic State

    No Consultations

    Abu Ali al-Basri, director general of Iraq’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism, confirmed that the US did not consult with his agency before carrying out its ‘retaliatory’ attacks against five Khaitab Hezbollah bases across Iraq and Syria on December 29, which killed 25 militiamen and injured 55 more.

    “They did not ask for my analysis of what happened in Kirkuk and neither did they share any of their information. Usually, they would do both,” al-Basri said.

    After being informed by the US side about the impending strikes, Baghdad reportedly tried to talk Washington out of launching attacks on Khaitab Hezbollah, pointing out that the group hadn’t been present in Kirkuk since at least 2014, when the militia teamed up with the Iraqi and US militaries to fight the Daesh advance.

    Lt. Gen. Muhammad al-Bayati, who served as chief of staff in ex-prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government, said Baghdad had requested that the US side shared its intelligence, but was spurned.

    Iraqi officials also said that an examination of the Kia pickup truck found outside K-1 with 107 mm rockets fitted in its cab did not link it in any way to Khaitab Hezbollah.

    Muhammad Muhi, a spokesman for Khataib Hezbollah, denied involvement in the December 27 attack, and asked the US to “share” whatever supposed evidence it has about the group’s responsibility.

    Unnamed US officials speaking to NYT maintained that they had ‘solid evidence’ in the form of ‘multiple strands’ of intelligence confirming Khataib Hezbollah’s involvement in the K-1 attack, but still haven’t made this information public.

    Protesters burn a U.S. flag during a demonstration over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Protesters burn a U.S. flag during a demonstration over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq

    String of Escalations

    On the morning of January 3, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed at Baghdad International Airport when the convoy he and Kataib Hezbollah leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were riding in was struck by a missile fired by a US Reaper drone. US officials justified the strike by claiming that Soleimani was responsible for plotting attacks against Americans and US interests in Iraq, including the December 27 attack in Kirkuk.

    On January 8, Iran retaliated with missile strikes against two facilities in Iraq housing US military personnel, warning Iraqi forces ahead of time. 64 US servicemembers were diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injuries as a result of those strikes.

    On Tuesday, the Iranian ambassador to Iraq publicly revealed that Soleimani was in Baghdad on January 3 to deliver a message related to Iranian efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

    In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 photo, U.S. Soldiers stand at spot hit by Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq
    © AP Photo / Qassim Abdul-Zahra
    In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 photo, U.S. Soldiers stand at spot hit by Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    German Military Resumes Training of Kurdish Forces, Suspended Amid Soleimani Killing - Report
    US Resumes Anti-Daesh Operations in Syria After Going Defensive Over Soleimani's Assassination
    Pompeo ‘Committed’ to Testifying on US Drone Strike That Killed Soleimani, Panel Chairman Says
    Iran Says Killed IRGC General Soleimani Was Carrying Message on Saudi-Iran Mediation to Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse