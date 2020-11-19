Register
12:55 GMT19 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, 21 October, 2020.

    US State Secretary's Istanbul Visit Was Provocative, Showed Lack of Respect for Turkey, General Says

    © AP Photo / Nicholas Kamm
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    352
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/08/1081087470_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7183b5d49ca7be8689bc37f2714ad14a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011191081210885-us-state-secretarys-istanbul-visit-was-provocative-showed-lack-of-respect-for-turkey-general-says/

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's apparent unwillingness to meet with Turkish officials during his visit to Istanbul is nothing short of a diplomatic snub amid simmering tensions between Washington and Ankara, believes Naim Baburoglu, a retired Turkish general.

    On 16 November, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East, arrived in Turkey’s commercial capital Istanbul to hold a meeting with Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew, which was scheduled for the next day.

    After spending an hour and a half in the patriarchate on Tuesday, Pompeo visited the Rustem Pasha Mosque and continued his diplomatic charm offensive without meeting with any state officials during his Turkish leg. Citing an unnamed Turkish official, Bloomberg wrote on 13 November that the US Secretary of State had declined an invitation by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to come to Ankara and instead asked Cavusoglu to come to Istanbul to meet him.

    'Pompeo's Move Can't be Viewed Separately From White House's Stance'

    During the first leg of his international tour, Pompeo met with French officials including President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, but only met with only met with Patriarch Bartholomew in Turkey, says Naim Baburoglu, a retired Turkish general, military strategist and academic at Istanbul Aydin University (IAU).

    ​"Pompeo, who also plans to meet with government officials [in Israel, Georgia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia], in Turkey  limited himself to a meeting with the Patriarch of Constantinople in the Fener region, which per se comes in contradiction with a diplomatic practice," he says. "It is unacceptable to demonstrate such a position towards Turkey. It's not a weekend getaway."

    The general believes that Pompeo's "demonstrative provocative actions" should have been "a pretext for summoning the American ambassador to the Turkish Foreign Ministry".

    "Not including a meeting with state officials in his programme of his visit to Turkey, Pompeo thereby went on a provocation, violating diplomatic protocol, international practice and elementary rules of respect for Turkey, which is a NATO member and US ally", the retired general emphasises.

    While Turkey remains a critical NATO ally, there have been frictions between the Trump administration and the cabinet of Recep Tayyip Erdogan for quite a while. During his visit to Paris, Pompeo lashed out at Turkey for what he called "very aggressive actions" in the Middle East over the past few months.

    “Europe and the US must work together to convince Erdogan such actions are not in the interest of his people,” Pompeo told French daily newspaper Le Figaro.

    ​In mid-September, Ankara expressed concerns over the US-Cyprus agreement to build a new security training centre, the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security (CYCLOPS), on the island amid growing tensions between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean over maritime delineation and exploration rights. Turkey urged the US to return to the policy of neutrality that it had maintained on the island, which has remained split by Cypriots and Turks since 1974.

    Naim Baburoglu recalls that during his 2.5-year tenure as a US secretary of state, Pompeo has made just one official visit to Turkey:

    "That visit was carried out to convince Ankara to stop the Turkish Armed Forces' Operation Peace Spring in Syria," the military strategist says. "That is, it was an unplanned visit. Meanwhile, Pompeo should have visited Turkey at least three or four times during this tenure, given the scale of tension in the region. Moreover, during his visits to Greece and the Greek administration of southern Cyprus, Pompeo regularly made accusations against Turkey. I don’t think Pompeo’s position can be viewed separately from that of the Trump administration. This is the general line of Washington's policy towards Turkey."

    'Mike Pompeo Looking Forward to Participating in 2022 Senate Race'

    Pompeo's visit to Turkey came amid the electoral debacle in the US caused by reports of alleged irregularities and voter fraud. Although the American mainstream media called former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 race on 7 November, President Donald Trump has refused to concede suing major battleground states to prevent them from certifying the results and insisting on thorough investigation into alleged fraud.

    However, on 10 November, Erdogan congratulated Joe Biden on his projected win: "I believe that the strong cooperation and the bond of alliance between our countries will continue to make vital contributions to world peace in the future, as it has done so far," the Turkish president said in his congratulatory message.

    It cannot be ruled out that Pompeo regards his diplomatic charm offensive as a good-bye tour in a capacity of the secretary of state while eyeing the 2022 Senate elections, according to Baburoglu.

    “First of all, [the Tuesday summit with Patriarch Bartholomew] is related to Pompeo's aspiration to run for senator in the elections in 2022 from the conservative state of Kansas," the retired general believes. "To do this, he needs the votes of representatives of the Greek Evangelical Church, so he visited the Patriarchate in the Fener region. Pompeo in this case acts in his own interests. In Georgia, he will also meet with representatives of the Orthodox Church. Thus, he intends to enlist support for the upcoming elections."

    Pompeo's decision to stop by the Rustem Pasha Mosque in Istanbul instead of Hagia Sophia is also symbolic, the general points out.

    ​In July 2020, Turkey turned Hagia Sophia – an Orthodox Christian cathedral which was converted into an Islamic house of worship in 1453 and then into a museum in 1931 – into a mosque, amid protests from Orthodox and Catholic Christians and UN rights experts.

    “Previously, all American ministers and delegations, especially during unofficial visits, traditionally visited Hagia Sophia. Instead, Pompeo visited the Rustem Pasha Mosque. Behind this step is the refusal of the US to recognise the change of Hagia Sophia's status," Baburoglu says, condemning Pompeo's move as yet another anti-Turkish snub.

    Related:

    US Secretary of State Pompeo Vows More Anti-Iran Sanctions 'in Coming Weeks & Months'
    Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Hold Press Conference in Jerusalem
    Pompeo Vows to Recognise Anti-Israeli Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement as ‘Anti-Semitic’
    Tags:
    Istanbul, US Election 2020, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Mike Pompeo, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse