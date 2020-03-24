Multiple Explosions Erupt at Iraq's Camp Taji Military Base - Reports

A reporter with Sky News Arabic said on Tuesday night that three explosions had been heard at Camp Taji, an Iraqi military installation that also houses a large number of US troops.
US forces at Taji have come under attack repeatedly this month, killing several members of the US-led coalition in Iraq. While Washington maintains the attacks were carried out by Kataib Hezbollah, a Shiite militia in Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, at the direction of Iran, Tehran has denied the accusations.
