US Attacks Iraqi Militia Base in Anbar Province - Reports

The reports come following an attack against Iraq's Taji military base, which hosts US-led coalition troops. According to multiple reports, the attack killed at least two American soldiers and one British national.

US forces conducted airstrikes against an Iraqi militia base located in the Anbar province on the border with Syria, local media reported. Along with reports from Iraq, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported that airstrikes were being carried out near a Syrian checkpoint on the border with Iraq in Deir ez-Zor's town of Abu Kamal. According to SANA, some material damage was caused by the attacks.

Sky News Arabia specified that the attack on Iraqi soil was against a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) base.

"US aircraft conduct airstrikes against the al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia base in the area of al-Khuray village of Anbar province," the channel reported.

Earlier in the day, the US-led coalition fighting the Daesh* terrorist group said that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq's Taji military base, which hosts its troops.

Following the coalition confirmation, multiple reports appeared, citing unnamed US officials, that at least two US citizens and one British citizen were killed in the rocket attack against the base. The reports added that multiple others were also wounded during the rocket attack on the base.

*Daesh (Islamic state/ISIS/ISIL) is a terror group banned in Russia and many other countries.

