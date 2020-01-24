Iraqis Hold 'Million-Man March' Against US Military Presence in Baghdad - Video

Numerous Iraqis are participating in a "million-man-march" in Baghdad, urging the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from the country.
Baghdad's non-binding vote to expel the American military was caused by a US strike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi.
Washington, however, has repeatedly denied reports of a possible troop pullout, noting that the Americans would leave on their "own terms".
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)