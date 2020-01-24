Iraqis Hold 'Million-Man March' Against US Military Presence in Baghdad - Video

The rally was called by Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, days after the Middle Eastern country's parliament voted against the US military presence there.

Numerous Iraqis are participating in a "million-man-march" in Baghdad, urging the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from the country.

Baghdad's non-binding vote to expel the American military was caused by a US strike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi.

Washington, however, has repeatedly denied reports of a possible troop pullout, noting that the Americans would leave on their "own terms".

