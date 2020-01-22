Additional US Troops Flown for Treatment After Iranian Attack on Iraqi Bases - CENTCOM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Additional American troops have been sent to a medical facility in Germany for treatment for injuries from the Iranian missile attack that hit bases in Iraq in early January, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

"As medical treatment and evaluations in theater continue, additional service members have been identified as having potential injuries. These service members - out of an abundance of caution - have been transported to Landstuhl, Germany for further evaluations and necessary treatment on an outpatient basis" CENTCOM spokesman Bill Urban said, as quoted by the CNN broadcaster.

CENTCOM updated the information late on Tuesday, saying that additional troops were undergoing treatment.

He did not rule out that additional injuries might be identified in the future, "given the nature of injuries already noted."

On 8 January Tehran fired missiles at the facilities in Iraq housing US military personnel in retaliation against the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Initially, Washington insisted that no one was injured as a result of the attack.

Last week, CENTCOM announced that 11 troops were being treated for injuries in the wake of the strikes.