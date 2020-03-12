Register
23:45 GMT12 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi security forces ride in vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016

    US Initiates Retaliatory Strikes in Iraq Following Deadly Camp Taji Attack

    © REUTERS / Ahmed Saad
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    10645
    Subscribe

    US retaliatory strikes took place in Iraq following the Wednesday attack on the Camp Taji military base in Iraq that killed at least three service members and injured 14 others.

    In an official statement, the US Department of Defense confirmed that the US conducted "defensive precision strikes" against five Kataib Hezollab's weapon storage facilities to "significantly degrade their ability to conduct future attacks against Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces." Kataib Hezbollah is an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group. The strikes are allegedly taking place in Babylon, located southwest of Baghdad, al-Arabiya reported.

    "These strikes were defensive, proportional, and in direct response to the threat posed by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups (SMG) who continue to attack bases hosting OIR coalition forces," the statement adds.

     One US official told AP that the strikes were targeting the Kataib Hezbollah weapons facilities inside Iraq and that the strikes were a joint operation with Britain; one British national died in the Wednesday attacks. However, there are conflicting reports online that Britain is not partaking in the retaliatory strikes. The official US statement does not make any mention of Britain.

    "These terror groups must cease their attacks on US and coalition forces or face consequences at a time and place of our choosing. The US and the coalition remain committed to the lasting defeat of ISIS, and the long-term security, stability, and sovereignty of Iraq," the US Department of Defense statement reads. The statement also adds that additional information regarding the strikes will be made during a Wednesday night briefing by General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., Commander, U.S. Central Command.

    Kataib Hezbollah was commanded by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed, along Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani, in a January 3 US airstrike in Baghdad. In February, the US State Department designated Ahmad al-Hamidawi, the new leader of Kataib Hezbollah, as a global terrorist.

    Senate Judiciary Committee chairman and ranking GOP lawmaker Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned Thursday that the US would have a "very aggressive" response to the attack. 

    “I think the president’s going to be very aggressive,” Graham said, reported The Hill. “At the time of our choosing, we should hit back."

    Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters Wednesday night that US President Donald Trump has given him permission to do what needs to be done.

    “We’re going to take this one step at a time, but we’ve got to hold the perpetrators accountable,” Esper said, AP reported. “You don’t get to shoot at our bases and kill and wound Americans and get away with it.”

    The Wednesday strike comes after the US announced that it would be moving air and missile defense systems into Iraq in order to defend against ballistic missile and drone threats. That development followed two months after the Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Western Iraq was struck by some 16 Iranian missiles, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    Video Allegedly Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq Emerges Online
    Pompeo, Raab Condemn Attack on Coalition Base in Iraq, Vow to Hold Those Responsible Accountable
    UK Prime Minister Condemns Deadly Attack on US-led Coalition Base in Iraq
    US Lawmaker Lindsey Graham Seeks ‘Aggressive’ Response to Rocket Strike on Coalition Base in Iraq
    US' Foes Won't 'Get Away With It': Esper Says All Options on Table After Iraq Rocket Attack
    Tags:
    retaliatory strikes, retaliatory measures, Drone, attacks, US, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse