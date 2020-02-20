Watch Road Incident Involving Alleged American and Russian Military Vehicles in Qamishli, Syria

Neither the United States Central Command nor the Russian Ministry of Defence has commented on a video, showing an incident involving troops. The timing of the event also remains unclear.

A video of an accident featuring Russian and American servicemen in the Syrian city of Qamishli has been posted online.

The footage (the authenticity of which is yet to be confirmed) shows a Russian Infantry Mobility Vehicle Tigr (Tiger) trying to catch up to its column, driving around two US-flagged vehicles, when one of the armoured vehicles (presumably, an Oshkosh M-ATV) suddenly edges it off the road.

The video then stops, so the aftermath of the incident remains unclear.

​This is not the first report of an incident with the US military in the border city of Qamishli. A patrol previously clashed with civilians there. One Syrian child and one adult died as a result, while the coalition stated the troops had to open fire in self-defence.

The news comes amid escalating tensions in northern Syria after recent clashes between government forces and rebel militants, backed by Ankara.

The Turkish military also carried out several strikes against the Syrian Arab Army after five Turkish servicemen were killed by Syrian forces at an outpost in the rebel-controlled province of Idlib - the last major stronghold of jihadists in the country.