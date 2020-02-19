Talks With Moscow on Idlib Fail to Bring Desired Result, Far From Meeting Ankara's Demands - Erdogan

Idlib Province in Syria has suffered an uptick of clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and militants supported by Turkey. Ankara maintains that Damascus breached a ceasefire agreement and threatened to launch a military offensive in retaliation.

Russia-Turkey talks on Syria's Idlib have not been conducive to bringing about the desired result and bilateral discussions are still far from meeting Ankara's demands, Turkish President Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a parliamentary meeting with his ruling AKP party, Erdogan warned that an offensive in Idlib could begin "at any moment".

"Turkey has made all necessary preparations to kick off an operation in Idlib. As in the case with any other operation, we say: 'we could come at night at any moment'. In other words, the Idlib offensive could begin at any time", TRThaber quoted the president as saying.

The Turkish president emphasised that Ankara is seeking to turn the embattled province into a secure zone even while discussions with Russia continue. Erdogan added that he had discussed potential action in Syria with President Trump over the phone.

"We will not leave Idlib to the regime that does not understand yet how determined we are. We are adamant in our desire to transform Idlib into a safe haven both for civilians and for Turkey at whatever cost", Erdogan asserted.

Russia-Turkey talks on Idlib

The Turkish president previously called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to exercise pressure on Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in a bid to make the Syrian Army halt its offensive in Idlib and retreat from Turkey's observation posts by the end of February. If these demands are not met, Turkey threatened to launch retaliatory military action.

In 2017, Russia, Turkey, and Iran created four de-escalation zones in Syria during their talks in the Kazakh capital Astana (now named Nur-Sultan). Three out of four zones are controlled by the Syrian government. However, Damascus does not exercise control over the fourth zone, located in Idlib Province and a portion of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces. A major part of the area is controlled by al-Nusra jihadists.

In September 2018, Moscow and Ankara agreed in Sochi to establish a demilitarised zone in Idlib where more than a dozen forces are stationed.