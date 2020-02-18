Register
22:37 GMT18 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish Military Convoy Passes Near Idlib

    Turkey Won’t Ask NATO to Intervene in Idlib Conflict in Syria, President Recep Erdogan’s Rep Says

    © AFP 2019 / Omar Haj Kadour
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107826/30/1078263093.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002181078344793-turkey-wont-ask-nato-to-intervene-idlib-syria/

    The situation in the province of Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of jihadists in the country, recently escalated to clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and Ankara-backed militants and, later, Turkish troops. Turkey insists that Damascus has violated the ceasefire agreement, threatening to launch a military offensive in response.

    Turkey does not plan to ask NATO to intervene militarily in the conflict in the Syrian province of Idlib, where Ankara-backed militants and the country’s army have recently clashed with Damascus’ forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman signalled.

    “We do not speak about NATO’s coming for a military intervention to Idlib but the Syrian regime’s attacks must be stopped,” Ibrahim Kalin told journalists.

    Earlier in February, the Turkish president said that he had urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to put pressure on Syrian head of state Bashar Assad in order to put an end to the Syrian armed forces’ offensive in the northwestern province of Idlib.

    Ankara previously accused Damascus of violating the ceasefire in the province, which remains the last stronghold for jihadists, after several Turkish servicemen died during the army's attack on the observation point in Idlib. Erdogan threatened to launch a full-scale military offensive in all areas if Damascus attacks the Turkish Army, vowing to drive the Syrian forces from the de-escalation zone before the end of February.

    The Syrian government, in its turn, stated that the various armed factions in Idlib have ignored the agreement and repeatedly attacked the military.

    FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reacts during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey January 13, 2020
    © REUTERS / Umit Bektas
    Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Idlib, Refuses to Wait Until End of Month
    Syria was split into four de-escalation zones in accordance with an agreement reached between Russia, Iran and Turkey in 2017. A year later, three of these zones were placed under the authority of Damascus, while the fourth one in Idlib and parts of the neighbouring provinces remains under the control of fighters from the al-Nusra* terrorist organisation. On 17 September 2018, Putin and Erdogan signed the Idlib demilitarization agreement, which stipulated the complete withdrawal of radical groups from the demilitarized zone.

    *al-Nusra [al-Nusra Front, the Nusra Front, Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham] - a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Turkey Risking Syrian Security by Faltering on Idlib De-Escalation Deal - Lebanese Senior Official
    Turkey Deploys 300 Military Vehicles to Idlib Amid Conflict With Syria - Reports
    All Talk No Action: Why US Won't Provide Real Backing to Turkish Military Efforts in Idlib
    Tags:
    conflict, NATO, Russia, Idlib, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Masks and Faces of Venice Carnival 2020
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse