Register
19:39 GMT03 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Rocket is launched from a new Israeli anti-missile system known as Iron Dome. (File)

    Iron Dome Systems Redeployed in Israel’s South Amid ‘Deal of the Century’ Unrest

    © AP Photo / Dan Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106062/24/1060622499.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002031078217737-iron-dome-systems-redeployed-in-israels-south-amid-deal-of-the-century-unrest/

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is moving some of its Iron Dome air defense systems further south amid an increase in rocket and explosive balloon attacks from Gaza in recent weeks.

    Israel’s primary short-range air defense system is seeing some of its assets deployed in the country’s south, which has seen an increased concentration in rocket, mortar, and incendiary balloon attacks coming from Gaza, according to a report by Israeli internet portal Walla, cited by the Jerusalem Post.

    First deployed in 2011, the Iron Dome system can intercept projectiles from rockets to artillery shells between ranges of 4 and 70 kilometers. New tests completed in mid-January showed the system’s most recent upgrades have a 100% rate of successful interception, Pini Yungman, vice president of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which makes the Iron Dome, told the Times of Israel. Israeli authorities have kept mum about the specific new upgrades, The War Zone notes.

    The Post notes that in the past week, at least a dozen rocket and mortar attacks have been fired into Israel from the self-governing Palestinian territory, as well as dozens of explosive balloons.

    While there have been sustained violent exchanges between the Gaza Strip and the IDF since mid-2019, the recent step-up likely originates in anger at the US assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in early January, for which Israel’s Mossad intelligence service provided help, as well as the recently announced “Deal of the Century” orchestrated by Washington. The deal calls for Israeli annexation of large parts of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights in exchange for a temporary cessation of settlement construction, new infrastructure linking the remaining Palestinian territories and special agricultural and industrial zones for the new Palestinian state in the Negev Desert.

    Deal of the Century
    © Infographics .
    Deal of the Century

    Notably, no Palestinians were involved in the drafting of the deal, and neither the Palestinian Authority, which represents the West Bank, nor Hamas, which represents the Gaza Strip, have accepted its terms.

    Following news of the deal’s details last week, mass protests erupted across the region, not only in Israel and the Occupied Territories, but in Lebanon and other countries as well.

    However, Tel Aviv daily Yediot Aharonot has claimed the renewed attacks from Gaza are primarily orchestrated by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a militant offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood dedicated to Palestinian nationalism, and that Hamas is either incapable of, or unwilling to, restrain PIJ from the renewed assault.

    Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya told journalists on January 21 that incendiary balloons were being launched by disgruntled individuals, not Hamas, but noted the group was “satisfied” with attacks and that they would likely continue “if the occupation doesn’t pick up the message,” the Associated Press reported.

    The Jerusalem Post noted that IDF intelligence believes Hamas remains wary of sparking another full-scale war with Israel, but has endorsed short bursts of violence.

    According to IDF statistics, last year, 1,295 rockets were fired at Israel - the most violence seen since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, when the IDF launched an air and ground assault on Gaza that killed more than 1,400 Palestinian civilians and wounded 10,000. The year 2019 also saw the largest number of Israeli civilians killed by rocket fire - seven - since 2014. During the 2014 war, six Israeli civilians were killed and 87 wounded.

    Late last year, the IDF announced testing of a new laser interception system specifically designed to intercept soft air targets like incendiary balloons and kites, as well as drones. The system, dubbed “Light Blade,” can zap targets as far as 1.6 kilometers away, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    'Risking My Life at Sea Better Than Staying in Hamas-Controlled Gaza' - Palestinian Asylum Seeker
    Palestinian Movements in Gaza Create Supreme National Committee to Resist Trump's Deal
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Tags:
    Deal of the century, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), arson balloons, deployment, Gaza, Palestine, Israel, Iron Dome anti-missile system
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse