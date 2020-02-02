Lebanese Protest Against 'Deal of the Century' Near US Embassy - Video

The plan was previously rejected by the Palestinian Authority, which vowed to cut ties with Israel and the US, urging people to participate in protests against the deal.

People are gathering near the US Embassy in Lebanon in Beit Aaoukar to protest against the "deal of the century" – a new peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that was recently announced by US President Donald Trump.

The plan envisions a two-state solution but recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital and grants the Palestinian Authority several neighbourhoods of East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, as well as $50 billion in investments.

