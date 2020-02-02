Palestinian Movements in Gaza Create Supreme National Committee to Resist Trump's Deal

GAZA CITY (Sputnik) - Palestinian movements from the Gaza Strip agreed on Sunday to create the Supreme National Committee for the fight against the "deal of the century", which is promoted by US President Donald Trump as a peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the enclave.

The decision was made at a special conference that brought together leaders and members of Palestinian movements in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Jamil Mezher, a senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said that the "deal of the century" was doomed to failure and urged the Palestinian National Authority to withdraw from all agreements with Israel, including the Oslo Accords.

Salah Bardawil, a member of Hamas' political bureau, in turn, welcomed the Palestine Liberation Organisation delegation’s upcoming visit to Gaza. He stressed that the dialogue should exclusively focus on discussing ways to counter the proposed plan.

Nafez Azzam, a member of Islamic Jihad’s political bureau, stated that "the Palestinian people must unite and agree on a strategy against the 'deal of the century'" and called for an immediate meeting of the leaders of all Palestinian factions.

The conference ended with participants creating the Supreme National Committee tasked with resisting attempts to implement the deal.

Under the peace plan, unveiled by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital". A demilitarised Palestinian state, in turn, is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy". The right of return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestral land remains off the table.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has firmly rejected the plan, insisting on restoring the Palestinian Authority's pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital.