18:13 GMT02 February 2020
    A wall with graffiti depicts U.S. President Donald Trump with a footprint on his face in Gaza City, Tuesday, June 25, 2019

    Palestinian Movements in Gaza Create Supreme National Committee to Resist Trump's Deal

    Middle East
    GAZA CITY (Sputnik) - Palestinian movements from the Gaza Strip agreed on Sunday to create the Supreme National Committee for the fight against the "deal of the century", which is promoted by US President Donald Trump as a peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the enclave.

    The decision was made at a special conference that brought together leaders and members of Palestinian movements in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

    Jamil Mezher, a senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said that the "deal of the century" was doomed to failure and urged the Palestinian National Authority to withdraw from all agreements with Israel, including the Oslo Accords.

    Salah Bardawil, a member of Hamas' political bureau, in turn, welcomed the Palestine Liberation Organisation delegation’s upcoming visit to Gaza. He stressed that the dialogue should exclusively focus on discussing ways to counter the proposed plan.

    Nafez Azzam, a member of Islamic Jihad’s political bureau, stated that "the Palestinian people must unite and agree on a strategy against the 'deal of the century'" and called for an immediate meeting of the leaders of all Palestinian factions.

    The conference ended with participants creating the Supreme National Committee tasked with resisting attempts to implement the deal.

    A general view picture shows the Israeli barrier running along the Palestinian town of Abu Dis in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, east of Jerusalem January 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Like Past US Proposals, Trump Peace Deal Expects Palestinians to ‘Surrender All Their Rights’
    Under the peace plan, unveiled by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital". A demilitarised Palestinian state, in turn, is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy". The right of return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestral land remains off the table.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has firmly rejected the plan, insisting on restoring the Palestinian Authority's pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital.

