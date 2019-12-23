Register
10:23 GMT +323 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi refugees, who fled due to the ongoing conflict between pro-government forces and Daesh (ISIS) jihadists, walk in a camp in the northeastern town of al-Hol in Syria's Hasakeh province on 19 October 2016

    Daesh Children About to Be Repatriated to Sweden 'Disappear' From Syrian Camp

    © AFP 2019 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Previously, over a dozen Daesh children have been brought home to the Nordic countries, including the seven siblings of notorious Swedish-Norwegian Daesh recruiter Michael Skråmo.

    While everything was ready for a new group of Daesh orphans to be brought back to Sweden from the Kurdish-controlled al-Hol camp for terrorists' widows and children, it turned out that the children have disappeared without a trace, and the authorities don't know where they might be, Swedish Radio reported.
    According to Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, fewer than five orphans were to be brought back Sweden from al-Hol a few weeks ago. Linde didn't comment on when exactly when and how the handover would occur. But according to her, the children could not be found at the camp within the designated time-frame, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

    “A couple of weeks ago, there were all permits, all legal bases were clarified, permissions from authorities ready, security clear, reception in Sweden ready, but when the handover would happen the relatives have moved the children and we do not know now where they keep the children hidden. And the authorities don't know that either,” Ann Linde told Swedish Radio.

    According to Linde, search operations are underway. At the same time, she refused to go into detail.

    “There are almost 70,000 people living in the camp, all moms are basically dressed in niqabs, so if you want to keep the children hidden, it is not easy to find them,” Linde said. “We regret it, because we believe that the children should be brought to Sweden, and there is a legal basis for this, and that they should grow up in safety in Sweden. But as the situation is now, we cannot locate them,” she added.

    According to the Foreign Ministry, over 50 children with connections to Sweden are currently held in camps for Daesh supporters in Syria. A small number of them are orphans, while most are with their mothers. The government's attitude has been that the children should be brought to Sweden whenever possible, with orphans being the most prioritised group.

    A number of difficulties have arisen so far, including ensuring the children's identity and citizenship, as well as determining that they are orphans.

    Both the Red Cross and the Save the Children have demanded that Sweden act faster so that the Swedish children from al-Hol are brought home as soon as possible. According to the international organisation Save the Children, the disappearance is shocking news.

    “Given how the situation is in the camp is and the risks that exist there, they should have ensured that the children were in a safe place and that they had control over where they were,” Save the Children's Sweden Manager Ola Matsson told Swedish Radio, suggesting that the government had failed in its efforts.

    Previously, 16 Daesh children have been brought home to the Nordic countries. In May, the seven siblings of notorious Daesh recruiter Michael Skråmo were taken to Sweden by their grandfather. In June, five Norwegian Daesh orphans aged one to five were evacuated. This past weekend, two children arrived in Finland.

    Sweden outnumbers its Scandinavian peers in terms of the number of Daesh children (over 50 as opposed to about 30 from Norway, Denmark and Finland, each).

    Sweden directly contributed to the terrorist cause with about 300 jihadis, in politically correct parlance referred to as “fighters”, which is among the highest percentages per capita in Europe. Almost none of the jihadists have faced prosecution for crimes committed in the Middle East.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    Muslim Prayer Call as Part of 'Diversity Event' in Swedish Church Raises Eyebrows
    Senior Afghan Politician Reportedly Under Investigation for Benefits Fraud in Sweden
    Tags:
    Daesh women, Daesh, Syria, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Feel It in the Air: Holiday Spirit Endows Capitals Worldwide With Sparkling Looks
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse