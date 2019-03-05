Register
10:41 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Screenshot from SVT Humor's satirical video

    'I'd Rather F*****g Detonate': Jihad-Mocking VIDEO by Swedish TV Rocks Public

    © Photo: SVT Humor
    Viral
    Get short URL
    190

    A music video mocking jihadists and Daesh* has caused strong reactions among the Swedish public. The flood of angry comments and threats has prompted national broadcaster SVT to remove the video from Instagram.

    A satirical video about Swedish citizens who have joined Daesh by the humour program Svenska Nyheter ("Swedish News") run by comedian Jesper Rönndahl has triggered mixed reactions.

    In the hip-hop clip that combines real footage with rapping in mock accent, comedians joke about Islamists motives for going to Syria, such as lacking wi-fi or a recreation centre, and their homesickness when the "caliphate" lost its influence in most of the Middle East.

    "My mother told me, 'Mohammed, you have to integrate' // I responded, mother, I'd rather f****g detonate", the protagonist with a fake beard and a turban raps about his dream of becoming a "f*****g IS-traveller".

    "Now send food and clean underwear", a "repentant" terrorist raps later on, culminating with the chorus "Sweden should have fallen for Allah, but something went wrong".

    The clip also takes a swing at Swedish politicians' notoriously lax attitude towards radical Islamists and includes lines such as "I phoned Gustav Fridolin and demanded: Gimme cash // I need a cultural benefit to be able to join Daesh". Fridolin is Sweden's former Education Minister from the Green Party.

    The video also includes footage of former Culture and Immigration Minister Birgit Friggebo from the 1990s trying to get an immigrant crowd to sing "We Shall Overcome", which was considered a major embarrassment.

    READ MORE: 'Rude Awakening': Swedish Prof Likens Daesh Returnees to Unpunished SS Soldiers

    However, when SVT posted the video on social media, its channels were overwhelmed with comments. On Instagram, the broadcaster had to turn off the comments after the comments section "degenerated into verbal attacks". The video was later removed from Instagram altogether.

    "SVT is able to handle criticism, but we cannot have our followers be tramped upon in the commends field. If SVT cannot offer an environment for constructive dialogue, then we consider it a better option to close the comments field", the broadcaster wrote as quoted by the news outlet Nyheter Idag.

    According to screenshots by a user, reactions on Instagram included open abuse such as "f*****g sons of b****s" and death threats.

    "The fact that such types became triggered is a sign that 'Swedish news' hit the right stop with its Daesh satire", he ventured.

    ​SVT's Facebook page, was also overwhelmed by reactions, receiving some 900 comments. There, the reactions were somewhat more restrained, but many viewers voiced criticism nonetheless.

    "One can joke about [Daesh], but not in such a tasteless way", was a common theme of reproach, while many argued that SVT was wrong to link Daesh with Islam. SVT was also accused of "de-humanising people from the suburbs by claiming that their main ambition is to become a terrorist", as well as spreading "racist stereotypes".

    At the same time, many viewers were totally happy with SVT's performance.

    "Well done, SVT! The fact that people are laughing at this shows just how accurate the video was. Then the fact that some Swedish snowflakes are seriously upset by poking fun at [Daesh] is beyond my understanding. Still, keep up the good work" a user cheered.

    READ MORE: 'Be Careful': China Renews Travel Warning to Sweden in Toilet Scandal Aftermath

    "Lay off, all you easily offended types. No normal person should be offended if you make fun of [Daesh]. You can make fun of KKK too, and as a Christian I won't be upset at all", another one commented.

    "Very brave of you to make fun of Daesh, considering Jyllands-Posten, Lars Vilks & co. Well done, but the price can be high", a user praised SVT, recalling the Muhammad cartoons controversy in 2006, which still lingers on after more than a decade.

    Over the past weeks, the debate over what to do with about 100 jihadists with Swedish citizenship who are now stuck in the Middle East has been raging in the Scandinavian country. Polarising opinions have been voiced, from prosecuting them in Sweden or arranging a Nürnberg-style international tribunal in the Middle East to taking them back for rehabilitation. Sweden's mainstream media, including SVT, has run several stories of "remorseful" terrorists or marooned Daesh brides or widows with children.

    "Swedish news" is no novice to controversy. In 2018, Jesper Rönndahl sparked international outrage by running a segment on mock "toilet rules", imploring Chinese tourists to stop defecating in public. In response, Beijing accused Rönndahl of fuelling racism and xenophobia and demanded an apology.

    READ MORE: Sweden's 'Satirical' Toilet Rules for Chinese Tourists Trigger Beijing's Ire

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS/the Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    Outrage as Swedish Greens Blame Swedes for Migrants' Crime, Failure to Integrate
    Swedish Town's Hijabi Welcome Sign Vandalised Amid Threats
    Swedish Ad With Hijabi Minor Slammed for Legitimising Oppression (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Outrage as Muslim Woman in Veil Seen on Swedish Town's Welcome Ad (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, Islam, Daesh, SVT, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse