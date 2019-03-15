Register
10:08 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone

    'Hardly Surprising': Every Third Daesh Returnee Commits Crimes in Sweden

    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    About 150 Swedish jihadists who had travelled to Syria and Iraq to fight for the Daesh cause have returned home, and more are currently trying to come back as their self-proclaimed "caliphate" in the Middle East nears total defeat.

    About a third of Daesh returnees have turned to crime after arriving in Sweden, according to a survey conducted by the national broadcaster SVT.

    The broadcaster has surveyed 41 of the returnees and found that 13 of them have been convicted of crimes or a currently under investigation.

    Drug offences, theft, handling stolen goods, fraud, abuse, extortion, money laundering and tax evasion are among the crimes listed.

    Arguably the most high-profile crime involves a lynching in Örebro's no-go zone of Vivalla, where a mob attacked a man in what was believed to be a deal between rivalling gangs; a 31-year-old Daesh returnee delivered a final blow with scissors. The returnee acknowledged striking the victim in the head, not intending to kill him.

    READ MORE: Outrage as Psychologist Wishes Daesh Terrorists 'Warm Welcome' in Norway

    According to the police, the former jihadist cut the victim in the face seven times. The returnee claimed he "saved people" and went so far as to demand a medal for his feat, the daily newspaper Expressen reported.

    "Many of them have previously had a criminal background, so it's hardly surprising," Sweden's leading terrorism researcher Magnus Ranstorp of the National Defence College commented when describing the jihadis' criminal ways to SVT.

    Two years ago, Ranstorp's team published a report on Sweden's "foreign fighters", which concluded that many of them indeed had a criminal background. Therefore, it's no wonder they returned to their previous lifestyle, he argued.

    He attributed the fact that SVT found no Daesh brides who'd been convicted of crimes to the fact that they are largely isolated at home.

    Ranstorp is an outspoken critic of Sweden's handling of jihadi returnees, which he called "beneath all criticism". Ranstorp has called for a national programme for jihadi defectors similar to the one used for gang criminals.

    READ MORE: 'I'd Rather F*****g Detonate': Jihad-Mocking VIDEO by Swedish TV Rocks Public

    Out of 300 Swedish jihadists, about 150 have returned home, and more are currently attempting to come back as their "caliphate" nears total defeat. Of those who have returned, only two men from Gothenburg were sentenced for terrorist offences, fueling a hot debate on the future of Daesh returnees.

    While the right-wing Sweden Democrats champion retroactive legislation against jihadists as well as laws that would necessitate that they be locked up for as long as they are deemed to pose a threat, several parties, including the governing Social Democrats and their temporary sidekicks the Liberals, have proposed an international tribunal.

    Meanwhile, Sweden's traditional media are rife with calls to take back "Daesh brides" and their children.

    Lawyer Thomas Olsson went so far as to stress in an opinion piece that trying to prevent Daesh terrorists from returning to Sweden was "undemocratic".

    READ MORE: 'Rude Awakening': Swedish Prof Likens Daesh Returnees to Unpunished SS Soldiers

    Related:

    Sweden Suggests Creating Special Tribunal to Investigate Daesh Crimes
    Jihadi Returnees Split Sweden as Gov't Refuses to Help Return 'Foreign Fighters'
    Tags:
    crime, jihadism, terrorism, Daesh, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse