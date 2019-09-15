Register
14:34 GMT +315 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    US Destroyer Parks in Lebanon as ‘Security Reminder’ Amid Israeli-Hezbollah Tensions

    Ben Curtis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Earlier this month, after the heaviest clashes in years between the Israeli military and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri called on the US, France and the international community to intervene to soothe tensions.

    US guided missile destroyer the USS Ramage has docked in the Lebanese capital, becoming the first US warship to do so since 1984.

    According to Twitter account of the US Embassy in Beirut, the ship’s arrival serves as “a symbol of the enduring partnership between the US and Lebanon to ensure security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.”

    Later, the Embassy called the docking a “goodwill visit” aimed at “showcasing” the “strong US-Lebanon relationship.”

    US Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard called the destroyer’s visit a “security reminder,” meant to demonstrate that “the US Navy is not far away,” and will continue to patrol the area.

    According to Richard, the US-Lebanon partnership was not limited to military cooperation, but economic aid as well, with the US “committed to help the Lebanese people through this period of economic hardship, and to supporting the Lebanese institutions that defend Lebanese sovereignty.”

    Lebanon has been hit hard by several regional crisis, including the estimated 1.5 million plus Syrian refugees which the country has hosted in the wake of the Western-backed civil war in Syria, and the conflict between Hezbollah, a local political and militant movement, and Israel, a major US ally.

    A Syrian refugee woman hangs laundry outside her tent at a Syrian refugee camp in the eastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon, Tuesday, June 20, 2017
    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    A Syrian refugee woman hangs laundry outside her tent at a Syrian refugee camp in the eastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon, Tuesday, June 20, 2017

    On September 1, the Israeli military launched massed mortar, artillery and air strikes against multiple targets in southern Lebanon, responding to a Hezbollah anti-tank missile barrage targeting Israeli Defence Forces positions along the disputed border area. The back and forth attacks followed a series of alleged Israeli drone and airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon late last month. Hezbollah and Lebanon accused the Israelis of dropping firebombs on a Lebanese grove near the border, flying small drones into Beirut to bomb a Hezbollah media office, and attacking a location on the Israel-Lebanon border thought to be a transit point for militants.

    Last week, in the wake of the attacks, which became the worst clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in years, Lebanese President Michel Aoun warned that Israel would ‘bear the consequences’ of any renewed “aggression against Lebanon,” and accused Israel of violating the August 2006 UN Security Council resolution which put an end to the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war.

    Later, in a veiled response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of building up proxies across the Middle East, including in Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq and Syria, and promised that Israel would continue to do everything it felt was necessary to prevent its adversaries from “getting game-changing weapons” which could threaten Israeli security.

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Lebanese soldiers with U.N officials patrol in the southern Lebanese village of Aitaroun along the Israel-Lebanon border, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Israeli forces along the border with Lebanon are on high alert, raising fears of a repeat of the 2006 war. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

    Following the attacks, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and French Presidential Advisor Emmanuel Bonne, asking the US, France and other countries to intervene to counter the escalation on Lebanon’s southern border.

    The US and France withdrew their permanent military presence from Lebanon in 1984, following the October 23, 1983 terrorist truck bombings on barracks containing US and French forces in Beirut. The attacks, which killed 241 Marines and 58 French paratroopers, were organised by a group called the Islamic Jihad Organisation. The US later claimed Iranian involvement and froze hundreds of millions of dollars in Iranian assets, with Iran vocally denying the allegations.

    Rescue workers remove the body of a U.S. Marine from the rubble of the Marine Battalion headquarters at Beirut airport, Oct. 23, 1983
    © AP Photo / Assad
    Rescue workers remove the body of a U.S. Marine from the rubble of the Marine Battalion headquarters at Beirut airport, Oct. 23, 1983

    Related:

    Trump Considering App For Background Checks as White House Readies Gun Proposals - Report
    Lebanon’s President Warns ‘Israel Will Bear the Consequences’ If It Renews ‘Aggression’
    Israeli Army Source Confirms Loss of Drone in Lebanon, Says No Danger of Data Leakage
    Lebanon Reserves Right to Defend Itself Against Israeli Aggression - Hezbollah's Nasrallah
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models dance in front of a car before the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., September 8, 2019.
    A Breath of Spring in Autumn: Looks of New York Fashion Week
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse