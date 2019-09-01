Anti-Tank Missile Fired From Lebanon Toward Israel - IDF

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon began escalating last Sunday, after Beirut accused Tel Aviv of carrying out a drone attack against the media headquarters of political party and paramilitary group Hezbollah. Late last week, Israel claimed Hezbollah was trying to create missile factories inside Lebanon with assistance from Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Hezbollah denied the claims.

The Israeli military has ordered residents near the border with Lebanon to remain in their homes, and said shelters would be opened in the area after an anti-tank missile was reportedly fired from the Lebanese side of the border toward an Israeli border village.

Moments ago, an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon towards a community in northern Israel. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/LhkdtwJEGW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 1 сентября 2019 г.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Earlier Sunday, Lebanese media reported that Israeli drones had entered Lebanese airspace and dropped incendiary bombs on a grove along the border, while artillery fired artillery shells into hills in the Kfarchouba area. These suspected attacks followed reports that the Israeli military had launched over two dozen flare bombs near the Lebanese border towns of Ghajar, Shebaa and Kfarchouba.

