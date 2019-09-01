Register
22:44 GMT +301 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Netanyahu Says Israel ‘Prepared for Any Scenario’ Following Heavy Exchange of Fire With Hezbollah at Lebanon Border

    © AP Photo / Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    239

    The Israeli military launched mortar, artillery and air strikes against multiple targets in southern Lebanon on Sunday, responding to a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack targeting Israel Defence Force positions along the border. Lebanon’s prime minister has called on the United States and France to intervene to calm the crisis.

    Israel has suffered no injuries, “not even a scratch” in the back and forth barrage of fire between the IDF and Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

    Commenting on the security situation in the area in a Hebrew language post on his Twitter account following Sunday’s violence, Netanyahu said he had instructed the military to “be prepared for any scenario” in accordance with developments on the ground.

    For his part, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin took to Twitter to warn “all those who seek to harm us” that Israel was “ready and willing to defend Israel’s citizens wherever they are, without hesitation.”

    ‘One Way to Deal With Enemies’

    Earlier, speaking to students at a school in an Israeli settlement community in the West Bank at a back to school event, Netanyahu blamed Iran for most of violence and terrorism being faced by Israel in the region, and called the country a “new empire” whose mission is to destroy Israel.

    “They build proxies in Lebanon in the form of Hezbollah, in Gaza in the form of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. They are trying to entrench themselves in Iraq to turn it into not only a country through which it can transfer arms to Syria and Hezbollah, but also to turn it into a launching pad for rockets and infiltration against us,” Netanyahu said, his remarks quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

    According to Netanyahu, while Israel was prepared to make peace “with enemies that decided to stop being an enemy,” those “that continue to fight against you, who say openly that they want to destroy you – there is only one way to deal with them: if someone rises to kill you, rise up and kill him first, and prevent him from getting game-changing weapons,” he said.

    Netanyahu and Rivlin’s comments followed the largest exchange of fire between the Israeli military and Lebanese political and paramilitary force Hezbollah in years on Sunday. Hezbollah was said to have fired multiple anti-tank missiles at an IDF base and military vehicles along the border with Lebanon after reports that Israeli drones entered Lebanese airspace and dropped incendiary bombs in several areas of south Lebanon. The IDF responded to the anti-tank missile fire by lobbing over 100 mortar rounds across the border, shelling more targets with artillery and deploying at least one helicopter gunship.

    Neither side had reported casualties as of 9:00 pm local time Sunday, although Lebanese media had earlier claimed that at least one anti-tank missile had struck and destroyed one Israeli military vehicle.

    Sunday’s exchange of fire followed the Israeli military’s announcement Saturday that it would call off planned military drills in another part of the country to redeploy forces to the northern border amid tensions with Hezbollah.

    Tensions escalated dramatically last Sunday, after Lebanese media alleged that Israel had carried out a drone attack against a Hezbollah media office in Beirut, and air strikes along Lebanon’s border with Syria. Further suspected Israeli violations of Lebanon’s airspace were reported throughout last week. On Saturday, Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel that it must “pay a price” for the drone attacks.

    On Thursday, the IDF accused three senior Iranian military officers of assisting Hezbollah in efforts to establish clandestine rocket factories on Lebanese territory, and warned that Israel would take the necessary actions to disarm this threat. Nasrallah denied the claims, and accused Tel Aviv of seeking a pretext to attack Lebanon.

    Sunday’s escalation was the worst cross border exchange of fire in years. Israel and Lebanon have fought four wars since 1947, with the last conflict taking place in July and August of 2006, and costing over 1,300 lives and billions of dollars in damage to Lebanon’s infrastructure before being halted by a UN-brokered ceasefire.

    Related:

    Israeli Air Force Simulates Strikes in Low Altitude Flights Over Southern Lebanon – Reports
    IDF Cancels Leave for Northern Units as UN Extends Lebanon Mandate to Prevent ‘New Conflict’
    Israeli Drones Hit Southern Lebanon With Fire Bombs, Lebanese TV Claims
    Israeli Military Striking Targets Inside Lebanon in Response to Anti-Tank Missile Attack - IDF
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls posing for photos in front of the Swiss Pilatus PC-24 business jet at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow.
    Girls and Planes: Highlights of MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse