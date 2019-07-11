UK Calls on Its Tankers in Strait of Hormuz to Boost Security - Report

Over the past two days, British oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf have reportedly been spotted under escort by Royal Navy vessels. Although the reason for this has not been officially explained, the situation comes amid threats by Tehran to seize British ships in response to the arrest of its tanker in Gibraltar.

The UK Department for Transport has issued a recommendation to British commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution and put their security in a heightened state in case they are approached by "aggressive" Iranian patrol boats, Sky News reported, citing anonymous sources.

A source in the shipping industry told the broadcaster that in line with the new recommendations, the vessels are now keeping more watchmen on deck and have increased their speed in order to "keep safe".

A spokesman for the Department for Transport acknowledged that the government body issues guidelines for ships operating in high-risk areas, but stopped short of confirming the Sky News report.

At the same time, US Central Command issued a statement calling on the international community to work out a solution to ensure the safety of navigation.

The same day, authorities in the British territory of Gibraltar announced the seizure of all documents and electronic devices from the Grace 1 Iranian tanker that was detained earlier in July, as well as the arrest of its captain and chief officer. They have still not been charged, but are suspected of breaching EU sanctions, which prohibit shipping oil to Syria. A spokesman for Gibraltar’s police added that the tanker remains detained, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Tensions in the Gulf

The report comes on the same day as a US Department of Defence official told Reuters that five armed Iranian boats had attempted to approach the British Heritage oil tanker travelling in the Persian Gulf, but were reportedly fended off by the accompanying Royal Navy warship HMS Montrose. A UK government spokesperson later confirmed the report.

However, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has rejected claims about the incident, stating that its boats haven’t approached British vessels in the last 24 hours.

At least two British oil tankers have been spotted with an escort of Royal Navy and NATO ships over the last few days. The move comes amid warnings from Tehran that a British ship could be seized in response to the "illegal" detention of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar, which took place earlier this month.

Commenting on the move, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani mocked the UK, noting that there would be no need for military escorts of UK tankers if London hadn't endangered the safety of navigation by seizing the Iranian tanker. British authorities arrested the Grace 1 tanker after London’s US allies tipped them off that it could be carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Tehran insists that the oil was not destined for Syrian ports.