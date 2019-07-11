Register
18:18 GMT +311 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Royal Navy vessel HMS Montrose at sea during Baltic Operations in this photo taken June 15, 2014

    UK Calls on Its Tankers in Strait of Hormuz to Boost Security - Report

    © REUTERS / Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam C. Stapleton/U.S. Navy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    9224

    Over the past two days, British oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf have reportedly been spotted under escort by Royal Navy vessels. Although the reason for this has not been officially explained, the situation comes amid threats by Tehran to seize British ships in response to the arrest of its tanker in Gibraltar.

    The UK Department for Transport has issued a recommendation to British commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution and put their security in a heightened state in case they are approached by "aggressive" Iranian patrol boats, Sky News reported, citing anonymous sources.

    A source in the shipping industry told the broadcaster that in line with the new recommendations, the vessels are now keeping more watchmen on deck and have increased their speed in order to "keep safe".

    A spokesman for the Department for Transport acknowledged that the government body issues guidelines for ships operating in high-risk areas, but stopped short of confirming the Sky News report.

    A picture taken on February 3, 2014, shows the British warship HMS Montrose docked in the Cypriot port of Limassol on February 3, 2014
    © AFP 2019 / -
    A picture taken on February 3, 2014, shows the British warship HMS Montrose docked in the Cypriot port of Limassol on February 3, 2014

    At the same time, US Central Command issued a statement calling on the international community to work out a solution to ensure the safety of navigation.

    "At the same time, US Central Command issued a statement calling on international community to work out a solution to ensure the safety of navigation", the CENTCOM's spokesman said.

    The same day, authorities in the British territory of Gibraltar announced the seizure of all documents and electronic devices from the Grace 1 Iranian tanker that was detained earlier in July, as well as the arrest of its captain and chief officer. They have still not been charged, but are suspected of breaching EU sanctions, which prohibit shipping oil to Syria. A spokesman for Gibraltar’s police added that the tanker remains detained, as the investigation is still ongoing.

    Tensions in the Gulf

    The report comes on the same day as a US Department of Defence official told Reuters that five armed Iranian boats had attempted to approach the British Heritage oil tanker travelling in the Persian Gulf, but were reportedly fended off by the accompanying Royal Navy warship HMS Montrose. A UK government spokesperson later confirmed the report.

    However, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has rejected claims about the incident, stating that its boats haven’t approached British vessels in the last 24 hours.

    A British Royal Navy patrol vessel guards the oil supertanker Grace 1, that's on suspicion of carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    A British Royal Navy patrol vessel guards the oil supertanker Grace 1, that's on suspicion of carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria

    At least two British oil tankers have been spotted with an escort of Royal Navy and NATO ships over the last few days. The move comes amid warnings from Tehran that a British ship could be seized in response to the "illegal" detention of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar, which took place earlier this month.
    Commenting on the move, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani mocked the UK, noting that there would be no need for military escorts of UK tankers if London hadn't endangered the safety of navigation by seizing the Iranian tanker. British authorities arrested the Grace 1 tanker after London’s US allies tipped them off that it could be carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Tehran insists that the oil was not destined for Syrian ports.

    Related:

    UK Tanker Given Military Escort Amid Iran's Promise to Respond to Ship Seizure - Report
    Iran’s President Says UK 'Scared' After It Reportedly Sends Frigates to Escort Oil Tankers in Gulf
    Royal Navy Ship Reportedly Escorts UK Tanker in Gulf Amid Iran's Warning After Seizure of Its Vessel
    UK Tanker in Hormuz Strait Approached by Five Allegedly Iranian Boats - DoD Official
    Islamic Revolutionary Guards Deny Trying to Stop UK Oil Tanker - Reports
    Tags:
    oil tanker, US, United Kingdom, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse