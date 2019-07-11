UK Tanker in Hormuz Strait Approached by Five Allegedly Iranian Boats - DoD Official

On Wednesday, a total of five boats believed to belong to the Iranian government approached UK oil tanker British Heritage in the Strait of Hormuz, only to withdraw after receiving a warning from the accompanying Royal Navy warship HMS Montrose, a US Department of Defense official told Reuters.

Five armed boats said to belong to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attempted to seize the British Heritage oil tanker traveling in the Persian Gulf by requesting the vessel stop in Iranian waters, according to Reuters.

The Iranian boats in question are said to have retreated after receiving a warning from the UK's Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose, the vessel accompanying the oil tanker.

The HMS Montrose, which is fitted with 30mm deck guns, is said to have trained said guns on the Iranian boats and issued a verbal warning, reported CNN Wednesday, citing two US officials with direct knowledge of the interaction.

Earlier Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani mocked London's decision to send a naval escort for its tanker, arguing that it was their previous acts of aggression that interfered with the safety of navigation.

"Now you are so hopeless that when one of your tankers wants to move in the region, you have to bring your frigates [to escort it] because you are scared. Then why do you commit such acts [of seizure]? You should instead allow navigation to be safe," the president noted.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW