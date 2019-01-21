Syrian Air Defences Destroyed 30 Israeli Missiles, Guided Bombs - Russian MoD

For two days in a row, Israel Defence Forces have been carrying out strikes on what the IDF claims are Iranian targets in Syria.

The Russian military has announced that the Syrian air defences had destroyed over 30 cruise missiles and guided bombs, when repelling the Israeli strike.

"On 21 January 2019 from 2:11 until 2:59 Israel Defence Forces carried out three airstrikes on the Syrian territory from the west, south-west and south," Russia’s defence control centre reported on Monday.

According to Russian Defence Ministry, the Israeli strike left 4 Syrian servicement killed and 6 others injured. In addition to this, the air raid has "partially damaged the infrastructure of the Damascus international airport," the statement says.

READ MORE: Israeli Defence Forces Release VIDEO of Strike on Syrian Air Defences

The announcement comes shortly after the IDF press service announced that Israel had targeted alleged "military facilities of [Iranian unit] Quds Force in Syria, including weapons depots, mainly in the area of Damascus International Airport, Iranian intelligence center, Iranian training camp" in response to a missile strike in disputed Golan Heights. According to the IDF, during the raid, dozens of Syrian anti-aircraft missiles were fired, despite an unequivocal warning not to allow open fire.

Following earlier Syrian TV reports after Damascus had been rocked by powerful blasts, a Syrian military source told Sputnik that Syria’s air defences were able to shoot down a significant part of Israeli guided missiles.

READ MORE: Israel Closes Sole Ski Resort Mount Hermon Due to Escalation in Syria — IDF

This has been second such Israel's air raid against Syria in a row, with the IDF launching a strike in the south of Syria from the Mediterranean Sea after a rocket had fired at the northern Golan Heights, which was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. When commenting on the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that a eries of airstrikes on a Damascus airport on Sunday was in line with Israel’s policy to "oppose Iran’s attempts to gain a foothold in Syria and to hurt those who is trying to hurt us."

© AP Photo / Mikhail Metzel Syrian NextGen Buk-M2 Defense System Repels Israeli Attack - Report (VIDEO)

Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of having military presence in Syria, as well as suspected attempts to build a base there. However, Tehran has strongly refuted the claims, insisting that it's military presence in the country is limited to sending military advisors at the request of Damascus in order to help fight terrorists.

Tel Aviv and Damascus, who have never signed a peace treaty and still remain in a state of war, have repeatedly exchanged tit-for-tat attacks in bordering territories, including in the disputed region of the Golan Heights, which had been occupied by Israel since 1967 and was formally annexed 14 years later. The UN has repeatedly adopted resolutions criticising the annexation and calling on Israel to return the territory to Syria, with Tel Aviv insisting that the demand is something Israel would never do.