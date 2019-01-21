Israeli Defence Forces Release VIDEO of Strike on Syrian Air Defences

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed on Twitter that they hit Iranian targets in Syria during a missile attack on Monday. According to the Israeli military, the operation was carried out against elite units of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards — the Quds Force.
This is what’s been happening:— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 21 January 2019
On Sunday, Iranian Quds Forces operating in Syria launched a surface-to-surface rocket from Syria aimed at Israel’s Golan Heights. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted the rocket. pic.twitter.com/P7yvkpR6An
The IDF shared the alleged Iranian military sites it targeted in Syria, including the Damascus International Airport.
These are the Iranian Quds military sites in Syria that we targeted in response:— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 21 January 2019
🎯 Munition storage sites
🎯 Military site located in the Damascus International Airport
🎯 Iranian intelligence site
🎯 Iranian military training camp pic.twitter.com/pzHQv81l1C
In a follow-up tweet, the IDF elaborated that Syrian air defences had responded to the Israeli strike "despite clear warnings to avoid such fire", which, in turn, prompted the Israeli side to retaliate:
During our strike, dozens of Syrian surface-to-air missiles were launched, despite clear warnings to avoid such fire. In response, we also targeted several of the Syrian Armed Forces' aerial defense batteries. pic.twitter.com/rHxJqqpI9n— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 21 January 2019
The IDF insisted that Iran was attempting to "entrench itself" in Syria, and that it held Damascus accountable for "everything taking place" inside Syria.
By firing towards Israeli civilians, Iran once again proved that it is attempting to entrench itself in Syria, endangering the State of Israel & regional stability.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 21 January 2019
We will continue operating determinedly to thwart these attempts. pic.twitter.com/RBHWeBH7FW
We hold the Syrian regime responsible for everything taking place within Syria and warn them against targeting Israel or permitting others to target Israel from their soil.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 21 January 2019
We are prepared for all scenarios and will continue operating as needed to defend Israeli civilians.
Earlier in the day, the IDF warned it was starting a strike against the Quds Force in Syria.
We have started striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory. We warn the Syrian Armed Forces against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 20 January 2019
On Sunday, the Israeli military claimed on Twitter it had intercepted a missile fired at the northern Golan Heights.
A short while ago, a rocket was fired at the northern Golan Heights and was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. pic.twitter.com/RXM7OvdeyJ— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 20 January 2019
The Israeli Air Force carried out a missile attack, targeting the Damascus International Airport on Sunday. The attack was launched from the Mediterranean Sea, with four F-16 fighter jets firing several guided missiles. A Russian military spokesman confirmed that Syrian air defence systems had repelled the strike, having intercepted all missiles.
Tel Aviv has consistently expressed alarm at Iran's alleged military presence in Syria and fears "Iranian entrenchment" in the country. Tehran, for its part, has on a multitude of occasions debunked the claims, saying it has only been providing military advisers to the Syrian forces.
