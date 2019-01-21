Israeli Defence Forces Release VIDEO of Strike on Syrian Air Defences

A newly-released video shows the second Israeli attack on Syria in two days. According to the Israeli military, the strikes were carried out to prevent "Iranian entrenchment" in Syria.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed on Twitter that they hit Iranian targets in Syria during a missile attack on Monday. According to the Israeli military, the operation was carried out against elite units of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards — the Quds Force.

READ MORE: Syrian Air Defences Destroyed 30 Israeli Missiles, Guided Bombs — Russian MoD

This is what’s been happening:

On Sunday, Iranian Quds Forces operating in Syria launched a surface-to-surface rocket from Syria aimed at Israel’s Golan Heights. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted the rocket. pic.twitter.com/P7yvkpR6An — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 21 January 2019

​The IDF shared the alleged Iranian military sites it targeted in Syria, including the Damascus International Airport.

These are the Iranian Quds military sites in Syria that we targeted in response:

🎯 Munition storage sites

🎯 Military site located in the Damascus International Airport

🎯 Iranian intelligence site

🎯 Iranian military training camp pic.twitter.com/pzHQv81l1C — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 21 January 2019

In a follow-up tweet, the IDF elaborated that Syrian air defences had responded to the Israeli strike "despite clear warnings to avoid such fire", which, in turn, prompted the Israeli side to retaliate:

During our strike, dozens of Syrian surface-to-air missiles were launched, despite clear warnings to avoid such fire. In response, we also targeted several of the Syrian Armed Forces' aerial defense batteries. pic.twitter.com/rHxJqqpI9n — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 21 January 2019

The IDF insisted that Iran was attempting to "entrench itself" in Syria, and that it held Damascus accountable for "everything taking place" inside Syria.

By firing towards Israeli civilians, Iran once again proved that it is attempting to entrench itself in Syria, endangering the State of Israel & regional stability.



We will continue operating determinedly to thwart these attempts. pic.twitter.com/RBHWeBH7FW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 21 January 2019

We hold the Syrian regime responsible for everything taking place within Syria and warn them against targeting Israel or permitting others to target Israel from their soil.



We are prepared for all scenarios and will continue operating as needed to defend Israeli civilians. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 21 January 2019

READ MORE: Syrian Air Defenses Repel Strikes, Powerful Blasts Heard Over Damascus — Reports

Earlier in the day, the IDF warned it was starting a strike against the Quds Force in Syria.

We have started striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory. We warn the Syrian Armed Forces against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 20 January 2019