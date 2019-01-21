Israel Closes Sole Ski Resort Mount Hermon Due to Escalation in Syria - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces said they had ordered to suspend on Monday the work of the country's only ski resort, Mount Hermon, located on border with Syria.

"Based on the results of the assessment of the situation, it was decided that Hermon would not be open to visitors today," the IDF said on Twitter.

​According to the tweet, "no futher instructions to the residents of the Golan and the region" were given. The military has not yet introduced any additional military precautions on the border with Syria.

Previously Israel has carried out two attacks on Damascus, stressing that the attacks were aimed at purported Iranian positions in the territory of Syria.

The first attack was successfully repelled, what was confirmed by a Russian military spokesman, who highlighted that there were "no victims, and no damage."

According to a Syrian military source, Syria's air defense was able to shoot down a significant part of the second-wave missiles.

"The Israeli enemy struck a massive air and ground attack with several 'waves' of guided missiles. Our air defense systems immediately began to repel the attack of enemy missiles. A significant part of the missiles destroyed before they reached the targets," the source said.

Earlier in January, Netanyahu vowed to continue confronting military activities in Syria allegedly conducted by Iran. According to Tel Aviv, Iran allegedly seeks to turn Syria into a military foothold and Israeli activities in Syria are aimed to curb Tehran's aspirations. Tehran has repeatedly stressed that only its military advisers operate in Syria.