Register
11:48 GMT +329 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli army officer gives journalists a tour, Friday, July 25, 2014, of a tunnel allegedly used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, at the Israel-Gaza Border

    Labyrinths of Death: Secret Tunnels and Their Role in Guerrilla Warfare

    © AP Photo / Jack Guez, Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Subterranean tunnels, "cities" and multi-level caves still remain a powerful and efficient tool in guerrilla warfare. From Lebanon and Syria to Afghanistan these fortification systems have repeatedly been weaponised against foreign and government conventional forces, at the same time posing a substantial challenge to civilian areas.

    Various armed groups have long used hidden networks of underground tunnels as an alternative weapon in order to gain a strategic advantage over their rivals and disrupt their plans.

    Israeli Headache: Hezbollah and Hamas-Built Tunnels

    In December 2018 the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conducted Operation Northern Shield aimed at neutralising cross-border tunnels built by Hezbollah militants. The tunnels connecting Lebanon to the Jewish state were reportedly used for transferring militants and weapons by Hezbollah, designated as a terrorist organisation by Tel Aviv.

    According to the IDF, the Shiite militant group has constructed subterranean passages running from Lebanon to Israel since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah War.

    Thus, one of the tunnels discovered by the Israeli military stretched "from a residential structure in the south of Kafr Kela in Lebanon and reached 40 metres (130 feet) into Israeli territory", as Ynetnews reported. Being two metres tall and two metres wide the passage included ventilation systems, electricity and piping. The IDF presumed that it took about two years for Hezbollah to create the 200-metre-long (656 feet) tunnel in a rocky terrain.

    Earlier, in 2014, Tel Aviv carried out Operation Indestructible Rock to destroy underground infrastructure built by Hamas, an Islamist militant group, in the Gaza Strip. About 30 tunnels used by Hamas for covert movements and operations in the border areas of the enclave were destroyed by the Israelis.

    Underground tunnels have long been considered Hamas' most dangerous weapons in the Gaza Strip. But that is not all: the Palestinians managed to build well-fortified underground passages with electric lighting that connected the Gaza Strip with Egypt. People and various goods, such as food, fuel, construction materials and even animals and cars were moved through them. 

    An Israeli soldier lowers a camera down an Israeli-dug hole into a cross-border tunnel dug from Lebanon into Israel, as seen on the Israeli side of the border, near the town of Metula December 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    An Israeli soldier lowers a camera down an Israeli-dug hole into a cross-border tunnel dug from Lebanon into Israel, as seen on the Israeli side of the border, near the town of Metula December 19, 2018

    'Tunnel Wars': Terrorists in Syria Created Cities Under Cities

    Secrets of Underground Life and War Inside the Syrian Tunnels
    © Sputnik / Michail Voskresenskiy
    Secrets of Underground Life and War Inside Syria's Tunnels (VIDEOS)
    The tactics of "tunnel wars" has been widely used by terrorists against Syrian government forces from the very beginning of the 7-year long conflict. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) regularly detected and liquidated catacombs used by extremists for hiding from air strikes, moving between areas and settlements.

    It was found out that almost 278 underground tunnels connected the metropolitan suburbs to Damascus. The first tunnels were discovered in 2011 in Deraa and later networks of subterranean passages were found in East Ghouta and Douma. Some of them resembled "cities under cities".

    However, the use of the tunnel infrastructure is nothing new for the region: the Syrians started building hidden passageways in the 1920s to resist the French occupation.

    Speaking to Sputnik in May 2018, a security source elaborated that terrorists had used secret passages for various purposes including as underground market places: "A very large tunnel was… discovered in Douma, which was used by militants as a huge market. There terrorists and members of their families could buy anything there", the source said.

    Underground tunnels in East Ghouta
    © Sputnik / MORAD SAEED
    Underground tunnels in East Ghouta

    Tora Bora: Fortress of Afghan Islamists

    US soldiers part of NATO patrol during the final day of a month long anti-Taliban operation by the Afghan National Army (ANA) in various parts of eastern Nangarhar province, at an Afghan National Army base in Khogyani district on August 30, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / Noorullah Shirzada
    US' Afghan Pull-Out to Create New Challenges for China, Pakistan – Analysts
    During the Soviet — Afghan War (1979-1989) Soviet troop also faced an underground warfare challenge. Afghan mujahedeen weaponised so-called karezes (qanats) — well-like vertical shafts connected by sloping tunnels and used for irrigation.

    Soviet soldiers quickly learned how to identify those shelters. However, before using explosives to smoke the enemy out, Soviet troops usually tried to persuade jihadists to surrender.

    The Tora Bora cave complex has long been the largest underground fortification of Afghan militants located 35 miles southwest of the city of Jalalabad. It was constructed in the mountains at an altitude of 4 kilometres (2.48 miles) and housed weapons and ammunition depots, bunkers and living quarters.

    In 2005, The New York Times elaborated that Tora Bora's "miles of tunnels, bunkers and base camps, dug deeply into the steep rock walls, had been part of a CIA-financed complex built for the mujahedeen".

    The Soviet Army had repeatedly stormed the fortress, but after the war the terrorists settled there again. Afghan security forces managed to completely liberate this area only in 2017 and now they are planning to build a large military base here. Earlier, in April 2017, shortly before the Afghan government forces' advance, US aircraft conducted an aerial mission apparently targeting the Tora Bora area and using its most powerful non-nuclear 22,000-pound bomb, GBU-43, dubbed "the Mother of All Bombs" (MOAB).

    Related:

    IDF Starts Demolition of Hezbollah 'Attack' Tunnels Along Lebanese Border
    WATCH: IDF Shows Inside of Hezbollah Tunnels It Wants US to Make Beirut Destroy
    UN Confirms Presence of 4 Hezbollah Tunnels to Cross Israeli Border - Spokesman
    Ex-Israeli Defence Chief Lambasts Operation to Destroy Hezbollah Tunnels
    Israel Secretly Trained in Europe to Destroy Hezbollah Tunnels – Report
    Tags:
    underground tunnels, underground missile base, underground economy, Palestinians, tunnels, Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Syrian Arab Army, Hamas, Hezbollah, Donald Trump, Tora Bora, East Ghouta, USSR, Afghanistan, Gaza Strip, Israel, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse