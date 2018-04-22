WATCH Syrian Army Spot Terrorists' Secret Tunnels in E Ghouta After Liberation

Eastern Ghouta was liberated from terrorists in mid-April, and now life is returning to normal in this region of southwestern Syria, local Abu Musa told Sputnik.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Syrian Army field commander said in an interview with Sputnik that a network of sophisticated tunnels had been found in Eastern Ghouta, which he described as "underground houses, created for terrorist leaders".

"Some electrified rooms are finished with tiles and plastic, with premises varying in purpose. There are offices and headquarters as well as living rooms to sleep in and eat meals," he explained.

He mentioned several large tunnels which could be used for deploying a car "or even a tank can pass through them."

According to him, the tunnels "had more than once protected the militants and their equipment from the air strikes of the Syrian army."

Meanwhile, more civilians are returning to their homes in the area as the Syrian government has sent repair brigades there to quickly restore power lines, water pipes and telephone communications destroyed by terrorists, Eastern Ghouta resident Abu Musa told Sputnik.

READ MORE: Civilians Flee Syria’s Eastern Ghouta Through Humanitarian Corridor (VIDEO)

"I have always been sure that the Syrian Army would liberate Eastern Ghouta from terrorists. I have returned there so as to help restore our neighborhood. Now I'm repairing this grocery shop where food will be sold in a few days," Musa said.

© AFP 2018 / ZEIN AL-RIFAI / ALEPPO MEDIA CENTRE Eastern Ghouta Militants to Be Deployed to Yemen Via Saudi Arabia – Reports

In early April, army units combing the villages and towns of Eastern Ghouta reported the detection a network of underground tunnels left behind by the retreating terrorists who used them for communication purposes. The Syrian government in turn said that all the tunnels would be filled in with because they pose a danger to Eastern Ghouta residents.

On April 14, Syrian army command announced that Eastern Ghouta is now free of militants, and that "all the terrorists have left [the Damascus suburb of] Douma, their last stronghold in the area."