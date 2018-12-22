Register
22 December 2018
    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system

    Turkey Won't Drop S-400 Deal Despite Trump's Promise to Sell Patriots - Report

    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Middle East
    The US has been attempting to thwart the Russian S-400 air defence systems' sale to Turkey ever since the contract was signed in December 2017, threatening to halt F-35 jet shipments to Ankara. In its latest attempt to dismantle the deal, the US State Department approved the sale of US-made Patriot systems to Turkey.

    Turkey has "zero chance to drop S-400" deal with Russia despite the US planning to sell its Patriot defence systems to Ankara, Hürriyet Daily News reported citing an anonymous diplomatic sources. The source added that Turkey is going to try and convince Washington that it will take all measures to develop its own software to prevent any alleged problems over the S-400 deployment.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Sevastopol to protect Russian air borders
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Turkey Will Use Russian S-400 Independently of NATO Systems - Source

    Hürriyet's source also shared that US President Donald Trump assured his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the Congress will not thwart the proposed sale of Patriot missile systems to Ankara, which received a green light from the US State Department earlier this week. Trump reportedly didn't elaborate how he was going to ensure the fulfilment of this promise.

    The media's diplomatic source also added that apart from his promise on the Patriot sale, Trump vowed that there will be no problem with F-35 jet deliveries, which came into question after Turkey struck a deal with Russia to buy the S-400 systems.

    READ MORE: Turkey's Purchases of Russian S-400, US Patriot Systems Not Connected — Kremlin

    The supplies of the newest fifth generation jets to Turkey are being threatened by a bill, adopted earlier by the US Congress, requiring the US Defence Department to present a report on the possibility of Russian defence systems in Turkey revealing sensitive data about the F-35s and sending it to Moscow. Without a report from the Defence Department, the F-35 deliveries to Turkey will be impossible.

    READ MORE: What's Behind the US' Decision to Supply Patriot Systems to Turkey?

    The issue was raised in the US Congress after Turkey signed a $2.5 billion contract with Russia to buy its S-400 air defence systems in December 2017. Ankara pointed out then that it would gladly buy missile systems produced by the US and its allies, if it would have been given such an option.

    Tags:
    report, Patriot, F-35 Lightning II, S-400, Turkey, United States, Russia
