State Department: US Authorizes $3.5Bln Sell of Patriot Missile System to Turkey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government approved a proposed deal worth $3.5 billion for Patriot Missile System and related equipment to Turkey, the State Department said in a statement.

"[US] @StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #Turkey for Patriot Missile System & Related Support and Equipment worth $3.5 billion," the Political-Military Affairs Bureau said in a twitter post on Tuesday.

Last year, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the supply of the S-400 air defense systems to Ankara. The deal triggered disagreements between Ankara and Washington, with the latter threatening to impose sanctions against Turkey, as the United States believes that the weapon is incompatible with the NATO defenses.

The deal has become a major concern for NATO. NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller has said that the S-400 does not integrate with NATO members' systems, while NATO's Military Committee Chairman Petr Pavel has warned Turkey that there might be consequences if the country procured Russia's S-400 air defense system, adding that it could prevent Turkey from becoming part of any integrated air defense system.

In late April, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey was also considering purchasing US-made Patriot missile defense system or other air defense systems if it was able to get a fair offer from its NATO allies.