State Department: US Authorizes $3.5Bln Sell of Patriot Missile System to Turkey

"[US] @StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #Turkey for Patriot Missile System & Related Support and Equipment worth $3.5 billion," the Political-Military Affairs Bureau said in a twitter post on Tuesday.
The deal has become a major concern for NATO. NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller has said that the S-400 does not integrate with NATO members' systems, while NATO's Military Committee Chairman Petr Pavel has warned Turkey that there might be consequences if the country procured Russia's S-400 air defense system, adding that it could prevent Turkey from becoming part of any integrated air defense system.
READ MORE: Turkey Should Choose Between Russia and the West, Scrap S-400 Deal – US Senator
In late April, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey was also considering purchasing US-made Patriot missile defense system or other air defense systems if it was able to get a fair offer from its NATO allies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)