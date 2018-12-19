Turkey's Purchases of Russian S-400, US Patriot Systems Not Connected - Kremlin

"These processes are not connected. In this case, we are implementing the agreements that we already have reached with our Turkish colleagues. You know that the project and the contract related to S-400 is being implemented, and it will be continued," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian-Turkish contract on S-400 purchase envisages Ankara's non-disclosure of certain data, and Moscow trusts its Turkish partners, Peskov added.
In December 2017, Ankara signed a loan agreement with Moscow envisaging the delivery of the Russian-made S-400 air defence systems to Turkey.
S-400 Triumph (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is Russia's most advanced surface-to-air missile system. It has a range of 400 kilometres (248 miles) and is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.
