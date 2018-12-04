If Iran Can't Export Oil, No Country Will Do it From the Gulf - Rouhani

The administration of President Donald Trump has repeatedly stressed that Washington sought to cut Iran's oil exports to zero in a bid to curb Tehran's nuclear programme and regional influence.

The United States should know that if Iran is prevented from exporting oil then no country will be able to do it from the Gulf, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

The Islamic Republic's officials previously threatened to retaliate to US sanctions on its oil exports by closing the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway linking Middle East crude producers to crucial world markets.

On 5 November, Washington imposed fresh unilateral restrictions on Iran's energy, shipping and financial industries.

