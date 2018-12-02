Iran to Continue Missile Tests, Needs No Permits From Other Countries – Army

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iran will continue to conduct missile tests without asking other countries for permit, a spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces said on Sunday.

"Tests of missiles and other means of the defense industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran are aimed at ensuring defense and deterrence, everything will continue as it is and we will continue to test and develop missiles … This issue is beyond the negotiations and relates to our national security, we will not ask any other country for permit," the spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian spokesman's comment comes after the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted the claims of Pompeo earlier in the day that the Iranian missile program allegedly violated the UN Security Council's resolutions.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran had test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile in violation of the UN Security Council resolution 2231 that bans Iran from undertaking "any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology."