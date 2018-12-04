Pompeo Says US Committed to Confront Iran Via Maximum Pressure

"He [Pompeo] reiterated America’s resolve in confronting the totality of the Iranian regime’s threats through maximum pressure," the release said on Monday.
Pompeo said the United States continues to back Israel's right to self-defense and will fight against anti-Israeli bias at the United Nations.
During the meeting, Pompeo commended Israel's efforts to maintain effective dialogue with other states in the Middle East and Africa, including Chad and Oman.
