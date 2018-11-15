US Resumes Strikes East of Euphrates, Including Use of Phosphorus Bombs - Moscow

Earlier, US-led Coalition spokespersons denied that the coalition has used either cluster bombs or white phosphorus munitions in strikes against urban areas in eastern Syria.

The US-led Coalition has resumed airstrikes east of the Euphrates River in Syria, and are using white phosphorous munitions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"The Americans have resumed intensive airstrikes against terrorist-controlled settlements along the eastern bank of Euphrates, including, according to local residents, using white phosphorus munitions," Zakharova said, speaking at a regular press briefing in Moscow on Thursday.

Earlier, a Coalition spokesman told Sputnik that Syrian media reports on the use of cluster munitions in eastern Syria were "false," and that the coalition's operations "conform to the Laws of Armed Conflict." On Wednesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) accused the Coalition of using cluster munitions in strikes on the towns of al-Sha'afa and Hajin, leading to civilian casualties. Last week, SANA reported that the coalition had used white phorphorus in Hajin.

