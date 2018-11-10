US-Led Coalition Probing Reports About Strikes in Syria That Killed Civilians

US-led coalition air strikes against Daesh* militants in Hajin, Syria had also claimed the lives of at least 26 local civilians, including 14 children, AFP reported Friday.

According to the coalition, the reports of the deaths of civilians due to the airstrikes in Hajin are under investigation.

In the meantime, the Syrian Foreign Ministry has reportedly sent two letters to the United Nations over the deadly airstrikes, carried out by the US-led coalition.

Earlier in November, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the coalition performed the airstrikes in the region using white phosphorus munitions, which are banned under the 1977 First Additional Protocol to the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

The province of Deir ez-Zor was partly occupied and besieged by Daesh terrorists between 2014 and 2017 when Syrian government forces launched an offensive against the jihadists and lifted the siege.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. However, its activity in Syria is not authorized neither by the government of President Bashar Assad nor the UN Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

