US-led Coalition Strike Kills Three Children in Deir ez-Zor - Syrian State Media

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported about the US-led coalition's airstrikes on several targets in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province over the last few weeks.

Three children who were residents of the village of Al-Shaafah died in one of the US-led coalition's airstrike on the province, according to SANA.

Syrian media have reported recently about dozens of civilians killed in various villages in Deir Ez-Zor province.

The coalition has repeatedly rejected media reports about the death of civilians, saying that the strikes had only targeted militants from Daesh* terrorist group.

US-Led Coalition Airstrike in Hajin

On November 3, SANA reported about 15 civilians killed in a US-led coalition airstrike on the city of Hajin in Deir ez-Zor province.

According to reports, the coalition used white phosphorus in the airstrike.

"The International Coalition used shells with white phosphorus, prohibited by international conventions, during an air strike on the New Market area in Hajin in the east of Deir ez-Zor province," the agency reported, citing local sources.

READ MORE: SDF Repels Daesh Counterattacks in Syrian Deir-ez-Zor Province — Reports

SANA had earlier reported about the US-led coalition using the internationally-prohibited white phosphorus munitions in their airstrikes in Syria.

The city of Deir ez-Zor was partly occupied and besieged by Daesh between 2014 and 2017, when Syrian government forces launched an offensive against the terrorists and lifted the siege.

The use of white phosphorus munitions is banned under the 1977 First Additional Protocol to the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

The civil war in Syria has been raging for over seven years, with the government forces fighting against numerous terrorist groups and opposition factions. The country has recently begun restoring its economy and infrastructure, and rebuilding cities which were destroyed during the war.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia