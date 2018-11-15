US-led Coalition Denies Use of Cluster Bombs in Syria Amid Reported Casualties

“This is false and CJTF-OIR air strikes targeted at ISIS in the Middle Euphrates River Valley conform to the Laws of Armed Conflict,” Ryan said.
READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Strikes Kill 26 Civilians in Eastern Syria — Reports
Earlier, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has reported, citing local media and civilian sources, that the US-led coalition resorted to the use of cluster munitions in airstrikes on the towns of al-Sha'afa and Hajin.
Syrian media have accused the US of repeatedly engaging in illegal strikes in the Arab Republic's eastern province of Der ez-Zor in recent weeks. Last week, SANA reported on the use of white phosphorus munitions in Hajin.
The use of cluster munitions in civilian-populated areas are prohibited under multiple conventions, including the Convention on Cluster Munitions, a 2010 treaty to which neither the US, Syria or Russia are a party.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)