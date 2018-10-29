US-Led Coalition Reportedly Strikes Syrian Town Using Banned Phosphorus Bombs

Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported that the US-led coalition struck the Syrian town of Hajin, using banned white phosphorus bombs. The media has not immediately reported about the number of casualties or damages.
The reported attack is just one of several similar incidents that took place in October: at the beginning of the month, the coalition forces reportedly struck the town of Hajin in Deir Ez-Zor province using banned white phosphorus. Commenting on the reports, the Pentagon told Sputnik that all weapons that are being used in the Syrian campaign comply with the Law of Armed Conflict.
Shortly after that, the US-led coalition conducted two airstrikes in the Syrian region: one reportedly killed 62 people and injured dozens of others, while the second killed at least five civilians.
READ MORE: Syria Calls on UN to Probe Use of Banned White Phosphorus by US-Led Coalition
Reacting to these reports in a letter to the United Nations, the Syrian Foreign Ministry accused the international coalition forces of violating international law and killing civilians, saying that the US is not fighting terrorism in the country.
READ MORE: Syria Accuses US-Led Coalition of Killing Civilians in Deir Ez-Zor — Report
The coalition, in response, denied the use of prohibited substances, adding that no civilians had died as a result of the operation, as the coalition was targeting Daesh* terrorists in the region.
READ MORE: Daesh Surprise Attack Ousts US-Backed SDF Forces From Eastern Syria — Reports
All comments
Show new comments (0)