Register
22:14 GMT +327 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

    Palestine Will Reject US as Unilateral Mediator in MidEast Peace Talks – Envoy

    © AFP 2018 / Ahmad Gharabli
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    120

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Palestine can consider the United States as a mediator in the talks on resolution of the Palestine-Israel conflict only as part of a Russian-US peace initiative or as a member of the Middle East Quartet, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Friday.

    "We refuse the American plan and its mediation. During the meeting with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, [Palestinian] President [Mahmoud] Abbas informed that Palestine refused the unilateral American initiative. If we are going to start negotiations, and we are ready to launch them starting from tomorrow, we insist on a new mediation partner. We believe that either the Quartet, or Russia and the United States together should lead this round of negotiations," Nofal said.

    The diplomat noted that Israel was intentionally avoiding any possibility for the Israeli and Palestinian leaders to meet since 2016, when Russia came up with a proposal to arrange a summit for the first time.

    "Since 2016, when Russia came up with the initiative to arrange a meeting between Abbas and Netanyahu, Israel was doing everything to avoid it. The FIFA World Cup final was another possible meeting ground, but Netanyahu [only] came for semifinal to avoid [the possible meeting]," he said.

    Israeli media reported on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned down Russia’s offer to host a meeting between the Israeli and Palestinian leaders as he wanted to let the White House reveal its long-awaited Middle East peace plan first.

    READ MORE: US Blocks Russia’s UN Motion on Palestinian Peace

    Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner sits before the start of an Iftar dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Kushner Gets Schooled by Abbas After Claiming Palestinian Leader 'Scared' of US Peace Plan
    During his presidential campaign and after becoming US president, Donald Trump promised to take steps toward settling the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

    Among the measures taken was ordering White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations Greenblatt to focus on the Middle East conflict, and to work out a plan that could bring peace to the region. The plan has not been revealed yet.

    The Middle East settlement process took a hit last December when the United States decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The move was condemned by Arab states and has been rejected by European states. Palestine responded by refusing to let the United States remain the primary mediator in peace talks with Israel.

    Related:

    US Blocks Russia’s UN Motion on Palestinian Peace
    Palestinian Fire Kills Israeli Soldier Near Gaza Border - IDF
    Israeli Jets Hit Dozens of Palestinian Military Targets in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    mediation, talks, Palestine, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 21 - 27
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse