US Blocks Russia’s UN Motion on Palestinian Peace

The draft document sought to reaffirm lack of alternatives to an internationally-recognized solution to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.
The initiative was submitted in response to the UN chief’s annual request concerning Palestine. Russia will continue advocating a lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, the mission added.
READ MORE: Israel Rejects Calls by EU, UN for Palestine Violence Investigation
Previous month, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution condemning the excessive use of force by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians in Gaza.
All comments
Show new comments (0)