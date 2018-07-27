Register
04:54 GMT +327 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Al-Awda, one of four ships on its way to Gaza in support of the Great Return March, departs from Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Israel Making Gaza Uninhabitable to Expel Palestinians - Activist

    © International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza/ Facebook
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    510

    It’s been more than ten years since the land, air and sea blockade of the Gaza Strip was imposed by Israel and Egypt in 2007, and it’s likely going to stay in place until Palestinians get tired of the worsening living conditions and decide to leave, Ann Wright, a participant of the 2018 Freedom Flotilla Coalition, told Sputnik.

    The three ships making up the 2018 voyage to Gaza, dubbed Al-Awda, Falastine and Freedom, are carrying some 40 activists and much-needed medical supplies to the area.The flotilla is expected to arrive at the Gaza coast in approximately 10 days, or during the first week of August. In the past, ships attempting to gain entry into Gaza have repeatedly been turned away.

    Israel opted to impose the blockade in 2007 following Hamas' move to take control of the territory. Per the State of Israel, the blockade is meant to prevent weapons and various other military equipment from falling into the hands of the organization. However, the blockade has also contributed to a collective punishment against the roughly 2 million Palestinians, barring them access to proper education, health and sanitation facilities.

    ​Wright told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Thursday that the three ships heading to Gaza are carrying 116 boxes of medical supplies that were requested by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, which has been bombarded with injured persons returning from recent border protests.

    With an estimated 16,000 Palestinians injured or wounded during the Great March of Return, Wright noted that "the medical system in Gaza is on its knees."

    "It's a horrific number of people that have been wounded and injured by the Israelis," she told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "The numbers of amputations that have had to take place on people who've been shot through the legs — targeted in the legs — they're totally out of prosthetic devices, out of crutches."

    Palestinian protesters chant slogans as they gather during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, April 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Israel, Hamas Reportedly Agree to Restore Peace in Gaza Amid Spike in Violence

    "The number of people being targeted for either death or permanent maiming is astounding," she added.

    In May 2010, participants of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition met a deathly fate after Israeli commandos raided the Turkish Mavi Marmara boat and killed 10 activists while injuring dozens more. When the raid took place, all six ships were in international waters, about 80 miles of the Israeli coast, the BBC reported.

    According to Israel, their officers wanted to check that the ships, which were carrying school supplies, building materials and two electricity generators, were not transporting any weapons. What exactly initiated the killings is still disputed between activists and Israeli officials who claim that they were forced to act after being attacked. All those onboard were Turkish, minus one who had dual Turkish-US nationality.

    Recalling the raid, Wright told Becker that it showed "that [Israeli officials] were unafraid of using the same type of violence that they use on Palestinians every single day, whether it's in the West Bank or in Gaza."

    "There were over 600 internationals among the six ships of that flotilla from about 40 countries, and Israel didn't care," the former US State Department official said. "They were willing to take the wrath of the international community for their attack on unarmed civilians that were trying to break an illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza. They were willing to take the heat, and, of course, their big protector the United States of America did nothing — nothing at all."

    A cameraman works at the press centre, backdropped by a live broadcast of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Abbas said the Palestinians won't accept any role for the United States in a peace process with Israel from now on after the U.S President Donald Trump administration's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state. Abbas said Trump's decision was a crime that threatens world peace.
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Abbas Urges International Community to Help End New Gaza Escalation - Reports

    A United Nations report released in 2015 indicated that the Gaza Strip could become "uninhabitable" by 2020 as a result of ongoing Israeli military operations and the blockade that has devastated its economy and infrastructure.

    "The social, health and security-related ramifications of the high population density and overcrowding are among the factors that may render Gaza unlivable by 2020, if present trends continue," the UN report states. "Reconstruction efforts are extremely slow relative to the magnitude of devastation, and Gaza's local economy did not have a chance to recover."

    This, Wright told Kiriakou, is what Israel might just be banking on so that they can move on to claim the territory.

    "Gaza will become uninhabitable because of the conditions there, and I believe that is exactly what the state of Israel wants — they want to make Gaza so uninhabitable, that it will force people to say, ‘I have to leave, I can't live here any longer, because we're gonna all die because of the conditions here,'" she said.

    Related:

    Israel Army Says Nine Rockets Launched From Gaza
    WATCH UN Security Council Discuss Escalation in Gaza
    IDF Aircraft Strikes Palestinians Launching Arson Balloons Across Gaza Border
    Israel May Normalize Work of Only Cargo Crossing on Gaza Border on Tuesday
    IDF Tank Strikes Hamas Outpost in Gaza Strip After Ceasefire Reached
    Tags:
    Freedom Flotilla Coalition, Gaza, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Omarosa: ‘Unhinged’ and Seeking Revenge
    Omarosa: ‘Unhinged’ and Seeking Revenge
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse