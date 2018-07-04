US Can Rarely Separate Terrorists and Opposition in Southern Syria - Lavrov

Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that the US can rarely separate terrorists and opposition in Syria's southern de-escalation zone.

"We have also pointed out the need for the implementation of agreements on the southern de-escalation zone, deals which were reached by the United States, Russia and Jordan on all aspects, including the continuation of the uncompromising struggle against terrorists from Islamic State and JabhatFatah al-Sham, which control about 40 percent of the southern de-escalation zone," Lavrov said after the talks.

According to Lavrov, he raised the issue of lifting unilateral sanctions against Syria at talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

"Russia has also repeatedly noted the need to remove all unilateral sanctions imposed by the Western countries against the Syrian Arab Republic, sanctions that prevent from ensuring normal economic, infrastructure conditions for return of refugees," Lavrov told a press conference after talks with Safadi.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov held negotiations with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit.

In May, local media reported that Syrian government forces have been redeploying Syrian army units from Damascus and other parts of Syria to the southern front. US State Department made a statement later that it would give a decisive response to a possible Syrian army's offensive in southwestern de-escalation zone.