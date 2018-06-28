Reconciliation Center: Situation in Syrian Southern De-Escalation Zone Worsening

"Despite the efforts of the Center for Reconciliation, the humanitarian situation in the Southern de-escalation zone is deteriorating due to actions by militants. The facts of forcible recruitment of local residents into the ranks of illegal armed groups are registered," commander of the center, Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov, said at a daily briefing.
Previous month, local media reported that Syrian government forces have been redeploying Syrian army units from Damascus and other parts of Syria to the southern front. US State Department made a statement later that it would give a decisive response to a possible Syrian army's offensive in southwestern de-escalation zone.
