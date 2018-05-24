Jerusalem is Palestine's Capital, US Reputation Almost at Zero – Erdogan

Last December, President Donald Trump announced the US’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city, and unveiled plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This major shift in a longstanding US policy was met with international opposition and condemnation, but, as promised, the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem in May.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has shattered the US’ reputation worldwide, Turkey’s state-operated Anadolu news agency reported today, citing Erdogan’s interview with TRT World.

"America has almost reduced its reputation to zero. America and Israel have taken this decision [to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem in recognition of the city as Israel’s capital] which holds no value. This shows us that these actions are not approved around the world. If you say ‘I have money, I have power, and I can intimidate all of you using that’, you can't do it. And nobody takes you seriously," President Erdogan said in an interview with TRT World last night.

In a vote last year, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a motion condemning Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, while world leaders and top diplomats have regularly continued to express their opposition to the move since then.

READ MORE: Top EU Official Warns Israel 'Not to Disparage Europe' – Reports

Erdogan proceeded to insist that, regardless of what Trump or the US claim, Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.

“The capital city of Palestine is Jerusalem, and everyone knows that. There is no hesitation about that. Admit it or not, it doesn't matter," he said.

The vast majority of states aren’t planning to move their embassies to Jerusalem, as such a move would further inflame tensions in the region.

In the run up to the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, tens of thousands took part in protests in the Gaza Strip and West Bank as part of the Great March of Return. Israeli security forces responded to the wave of coordinated protests, resulting in the death of over 100 protesters.

Meanwhile, Ankara and Tel Aviv have entered a diplomatic spat over Israel’s response to the protests, with both sides downgrading diplomatic ties.

READ MORE: Israel Expels Turkish Consul in Jerusalem Amid Erdogan-Netanyahu Rift Over Gaza